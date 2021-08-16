Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Nairn County bring former skipper Adam Porritt back to Station Park

By Andy Skinner
August 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nairn County captain Adam Porritt.
Nairn County's Adam Porritt.

Nairn County have brought former skipper Adam Porritt back to Station Park after he opted to resume his career.

Defender Porritt announced he was stepping away from football in April, citing his family commitments as the main factor.

The 27-year-old has now decided to return to Ronnie Sharp’s men following a change of heart, having attended some of Nairn’s early-season matches as a spectator.

Porritt, who originally joined Nairn from Fort William in 2017, will join up with Sharp’s squad for training this week ahead of their next league game away to Formartine United on Saturday.

Nairn boss Sharp said: “We are delighted to bring Adam back into the squad and he is looking forward to getting started this week.

“As we all know, he is a versatile player and he is good trainer and good around the dressing room as well.

“We have been light on numbers since the start of the season because of the amount of injuries we have had and players being away. We are starting to get some players fit again now though and bringing Adam back into the fold will also give the squad a boost.”

Ronnie Sharp.

Nairn director of Football Graeme Macleod added “Adam has settled into family life following the birth of his second son and started to miss being at the football once the season started.

“He attended a couple of our matches as a spectator and admitted that he wished he was back out there playing and helping the team.

“We carried on discussions with him and he has been working hard training on his own to build up his fitness again so that he can hit the ground running when he returns to training this week.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming Adam back – he was an important player for us during his time in the squad and he will add more quality to the group of players the manager has at his disposal.”

