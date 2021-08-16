Nairn County bring former skipper Adam Porritt back to Station Park

Nairn County have brought former skipper Adam Porritt back to Station Park after he opted to resume his career.

Defender Porritt announced he was stepping away from football in April, citing his family commitments as the main factor.

The 27-year-old has now decided to return to Ronnie Sharp’s men following a change of heart, having attended some of Nairn’s early-season matches as a spectator.

Porritt, who originally joined Nairn from Fort William in 2017, will join up with Sharp’s squad for training this week ahead of their next league game away to Formartine United on Saturday.

Nairn boss Sharp said: “We are delighted to bring Adam back into the squad and he is looking forward to getting started this week.

“As we all know, he is a versatile player and he is good trainer and good around the dressing room as well.

“We have been light on numbers since the start of the season because of the amount of injuries we have had and players being away. We are starting to get some players fit again now though and bringing Adam back into the fold will also give the squad a boost.”

Nairn director of Football Graeme Macleod added “Adam has settled into family life following the birth of his second son and started to miss being at the football once the season started.

“He attended a couple of our matches as a spectator and admitted that he wished he was back out there playing and helping the team.

“We carried on discussions with him and he has been working hard training on his own to build up his fitness again so that he can hit the ground running when he returns to training this week.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming Adam back – he was an important player for us during his time in the squad and he will add more quality to the group of players the manager has at his disposal.”