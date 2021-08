This week our Highland League Weekly cameras were at the big Banffshire derby in the Breedon Highland League between league leaders Buckie Thistle and Deveronvale.

As well as highlights from Victoria Park, our Highland League Weekly panel discuss a great week for Buckie Thistle, Brechin losing their 100% winning record, a confidence-shattering 10 days for Brora Rangers, as well as all of the other results and talking points from the weekend.