Charlie Brown looking for strong response when Strathspey Thistle return to Grant Street Park to face Clachnacuddin

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown has challenged his players to show a strong response when they meet Clachnacuddin for the second time in five days in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Jags fell to a 4-1 defeat in their league encounter at Grant Street Park on Friday, despite taking an early lead through Kris Duncan which saw them go in a goal in front at the break.

Brown says he questioned his players in the wake of the defeat, and he is hopeful they can produce the answers when they meet in tonight’s quarter-final tie.

Brown said: “We sat and had a good talk about it. The boys know they have started the last two games really well, but got a goal and took their foot off the gas to let the other teams back into it.

“It’s something we need to work on. Whether it’s shape or personnel, I’m going to have to have a look at it and make changes.

“Hopefully the boys go into the game with the right attitude. We asked them to go away and have a think about what went wrong on Friday, so hopefully they will come back with the attitude and desire I want at this club.”

Despite the result, Brown was pleased to get striker Ethan Cairns introduced to his side following the teenager’s loan move from Caley Thistle, adding: “Ethan did really well. We need to remember he is only 16, so we shouldn’t be putting too much expectation on young shoulders like that.

“Hopefully he will get the minutes he needs as part of our squad this season, and does well for us.”

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald last night signed former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon on a short-term deal after David Aitchison was forced off with an early injury, however, he also made clear he has full faith in teenager Daniel Rae, who replaced Aitchison on Friday.

Speaking before he captured Mackinnon, MacDonald said: “David getting injured leaves us a bit short in the goalkeeping department, but that’s something we will have to sort out.

“He has had a problem with it, he hurt himself at Wick, but he thought he had managed it. He trained last week.

“We’ve got every faith in Daniel. He’s only 19, but when he came on I thought his handling and distribution was superb.

“We are happy with Daniel, but we would like to have three goalkeepers anyway so we have been looking. They are not easy to come by.”

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is refusing to take too much notice of rivals Brora Rangers’ recent struggles, with the Cattachs having lost their last three matches ahead of their derby encounter at Harmsworth Park.

Manson, who expects defender Alan Farquhar to face a long-term absence with a knee injury, said: “It’s a cup game and a derby, so you don’t always take form into account for these games.

“They are still a very good team and a couple of bad results doesn’t change that. We are still wary of the threats they pose, but the last couple of games have shown there are weaknesses to exploit.

“While you could look at it that it might be a good time to get them, it might be that the last two results have given them a kick upside they might have needed. It may be a bad time to get them, we will see how they turn up on the night.”

Lossiemouth host Fort William in tonight’s other last eight tie, with the Coasters looking to build on an encouraging start to the campaign which continued with their 2-1 triumph over Wick on Saturday.