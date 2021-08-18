Slick Strathspey bounce back for revenge victory to knock Clach out of North Cup

Strathspey Thistle stormed into the semis of the North of Scotland Cup as they beat hosts Clach 4-0 at Grant Street Park.

This latest match was only five days after these teams met at the same venue in the Highland League as the Merkinchers stormed back from a goal down to win 4-1.

The deserved away triumph means the Jags will face Rothes in the semi-finals after they defeated Elgin City 2-0 at Mackessack Park. That showdown will be on September 1.

In the other semi, Brora will host Lossiemouth.

First half goals from Cameron Lisle and Kris Duncan had the visitors in control of the tie as they clearly sought to put right the wrongs from the other day.

James McShane was on hand to add another six minutes before the break as they put one foot into the semis.

An Andrew Skinner penalty late on put further gloss on a dazzling display.

The Lilywhites bolstered their options on the eve of this quarter-final by signing young ex-Caley Thistle goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon and he made his debut in this one.

This move came on the back of number one David Aitchison coming off injured on Friday, although teenager Daniel Rae is rated within the club too.

We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon.

Martin who was with @ICTFC until the summer, initially joins us on a short term deal.

Martin goes straight into tomorrow evenings NOS quarter final squad.

Welcome to Clach Martin pic.twitter.com/h4uKR88ZVS — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) August 17, 2021

As well as Mackinnon, the hosts handed starts to Martin Callum and Lewis Mackenzie.

It was a fast-paced start to the contest, with both teams going toe-to-toe.

However, the Jags edged ahead on eight minutes when Lisle’s looping header beat Mackinnon for a dream start.

The Inverness team hit back with possession in and around the box, but they were almost two down on 16 minutes as Jake Thomson flashed a shot off the base of the right post.

Clach were remaining a threat, with Liam Taylor in particular menacing as he sought to add to his double from Friday.

However, it was 2-0 on 25 minutes as, from a Lisle cross, Duncan slid in to bury a low shot into the net.

Callum almost drove the Lilywhites back into it moments later with a fierce drive from distance, but goalkeeper Michael MacCallum was equal to it.

However, the match was put out of reach on 39 minutes when McShane finished from close range to leave their opponents down and all but out.

It was a slick, punishing performance from the Jags, who had taken heed of that loss here last week.

Clach needed a goal quickly and, while trying to keep Thistle at bay, were probing for an opening.

Calum Black almost pulled one back for the Inverness side with a 20-yarder which flashed over the crossbar.

For all their pressing, Strathspey were well organised, giving nothing away.

With 20 minutes to go, James Anderson swept a shot wide of target after Callum had once again gone close.

In the closing moments, there will time for one more goal from the visitors, after a trip in the box resulted in a spot-kick.

Cool as you like, Skinner’s powerful penalty had too much on it for Mackinnon to keep it out and it sealed an impressive quarter-final result for the Jags.

It’s back to Highland League action this Saturday, with Clach away to Forres Mechanics and Strathspey hosting Lossiemouth.