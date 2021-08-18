Banks o’Dee advance to Aberdeenshire Cup last four after seeing off Inverurie Locos

Banks o’Dee will face Fraserburgh in the semi-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after an impressive 2-0 win over Inverurie Locos.

Matt Robertson headed in the opening goal of the game after half-an-hour and substitute Jack Henderson turned in a second from close range to send Dee through.

Locos also had Ross Still sent off for two bookings in the second half as they struggled to break down the junior side.

Dee will face the Broch at Bellslea in a fortnight’s time, after they thumped Aberdeen University 6-0.

Locos started their first game after the resignation of Andy Low by making three changes, with Nathan Meres, Andy Hunter and Craig Gill in for Sam Burnett, Jamie Michie and Robert Ward.

Jamie Watt recalled Kane Winton to the Banks o’Dee midfield, while former Keith pair Marc Young and Craig MacAskill also started.

Neither team have lost a league fixture this season; Banks o’Dee had won all seven of their Superleague games, scoring 36 goals. Locos had won two and drawn two, dropping unexpected points against Lossiemouth and Keith.

Skipper Neil McLean threatened first, teasing a cross towards the back post that overhit Ross Still.

Ex-Huntly man Still saw a near-post strike blocked by Winton, while full-back Greg Mitchell had two chances, one being tipped over by Fraser Hobday and the other curling agonisingly round the post.

But after creating most of the early chances, it was the visitors who found themselves behind. MacAskill’s corner from the left was met by the head of defender Robertson, with the ball going in off the underside of the bar.

It sparked a spell of pressure from Banks o’Dee, with a teasing cross from Robert Armstrong inches away from being turned in.

MacAskill had a dipping shot from the edge of the box gathered by Reid and the Locos stopper came out quickly to snuff out any attempt from Winton to get the ball over him.

The half-time break appeared to have done Locos little favour. Reid had to get down quickly to keep out Winton’s strike from the edge of the area before an error from Kieran Adams almost let in Michael Philipson to double the lead.

The first semblance of life from Locos came when Andy Watt delivered a dangerous ball and Hobday was required to smuggle it away from his near post.

Locos were reduced to 10 men on the hour mark as Still picked up his second booking, as he was cautioned again for pushing Mark Gilmour after the Dee midfielder tried to prevent a quick free-kick being taken.

Armstrong remained a constant thorn in the visitors’ side, skipping along the right touchline before inexplicably lifting the ball over all of his team-mates, who were waiting for a tap-in.

Reid was fast becoming the busiest man on the pitch and he did well to react to Philipson’s low free-kick, which came low round the wall before the goalkeeper was able to turn it wide.

But there was little he could do with the second goal after more positive work by Armstrong, who cut the ball back for Henderson to finish inside the six-yard box.