North of Scotland Cup: Rothes and Lossiemouth progress to the semi-final stage

Rothes are through to the North of Scotland Cup semi-finals after the Highland League side beat League Two Elgin City 2-0 at Mackessack Park.

Elgin were without Kane Hester for the cup clash, with the Speysiders’ going two goals up in the first half thanks to Jack Brown’s double.

Ross Jack’s Rothes will now visit Strathspey in the last four.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth won their North Cup clash with Fort William 4-1 and will travel to Brora in the semi-finals.

Fergus Edwards netted after just six minutes, before Lewis Macandrew doubled Lossie’s advantage.

In an all-action start, Fort’s Marios Avram pulled a goal back on 14 minutes.

However, five minutes later, Fraser Forbes restored the home side’s two-goal cushion, with sub Ross Elliot adding to their tally on 87 minutes.