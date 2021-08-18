Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

North of Scotland Cup: Rothes and Lossiemouth progress to the semi-final stage

By Ryan Cryle
August 18, 2021, 10:15 pm
Jack Brown.
Rothes are through to the North of Scotland Cup semi-finals after the Highland League side beat League Two Elgin City 2-0 at Mackessack Park.

Elgin were without Kane Hester for the cup clash, with the Speysiders’ going two goals up in the first half thanks to Jack Brown’s double.

Ross Jack’s Rothes will now visit Strathspey in the last four.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth won their North Cup clash with Fort William 4-1 and will travel to Brora in the semi-finals.

Fergus Edwards netted after just six minutes, before Lewis Macandrew doubled Lossie’s advantage.

In an all-action start, Fort’s Marios Avram pulled a goal back on 14 minutes.

However, five minutes later, Fraser Forbes restored the home side’s two-goal cushion, with sub Ross Elliot adding to their tally on 87 minutes.

