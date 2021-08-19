Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland footballing legend Jim Oliver set for charity book launch in Tain

By Paul Chalk
August 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jim Oliver with his new book, ready for the launch at Tain's Platform 1864 on Saturday.
All roads – and rails – lead to Tain this Saturday as former Highland League and Dundee United forward Jim Oliver officially launches his new book as part of a charity fundraiser.

Jim has released a fascinating account of a career which took him to clubs throughout the UK, as well as a stint in Hong Kong, in What the XXXX Were You Playing At?

Interest in the book has been encouraging and the ex-striker hopes as many north footballing friends can make it along for a great day of craic and story-telling.

Jim Oliver scoring for Fraserburgh against Aberdeen in 1978/99 in Bertie Bowie’s testimonial match. The Dons players are goalkeeper Jim Leighton and Dougie Bell.

The catchline on the cover says:  “From Hilton to Hong Kong, Tannadice to the Wine Shed, these are the memoirs of a Highland footballer”.

The key reason for Saturday’s event, which will take place at Platform 1864 at Tain Train Station from noon, is to raise funds for a good friend of Jim’s called Alan Ross, who has terminal cancer.

Alan will nominate chosen charities he wants to benefit from the fundraiser, while half of Jim’s book sales will go direct to the fund.

Auction response is ‘phenomenal’

Jim is grateful to all those who have added to the list of auction items up for grabs as he looks forward to what should be memorable day in Tain.

He said: “The response to the Alan Ross fundraiser has been phenomenal. What started as getting a few items from clubs that I had played for to auction off, has just taken off.

Jim Oliver with Paul Sturrock in his Dundee United days.

“There is an online auction at www.nhe.auction and big thanks to Liam Christie for his assistance, there is a Go Fund Me page, which is run by Deirdre Wlodarzyck, which also acts as our online raffle with donators being allocated tickets for their donation.

“The number of prizes and auction items is approaching three figures, which is quite astonishing.

“We have a full day of entertainment with face-painting, bouncy castle, live music, karaoke and a comedian. It promises to be a fantastic day. Oh yes, and my book is being launched!”

There is a cracking array of top raffle prizes up for grabs and not just football-related. See Alan Ross Fundraiser – Platform 1864, Tain on Facebook.

Jim’s action-packed book, produced by K & N Publishing, can be bought via https://www.jo-book.co.uk/

