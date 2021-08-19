Highland footballing legend Jim Oliver set for charity book launch in Tain

All roads – and rails – lead to Tain this Saturday as former Highland League and Dundee United forward Jim Oliver officially launches his new book as part of a charity fundraiser.

Jim has released a fascinating account of a career which took him to clubs throughout the UK, as well as a stint in Hong Kong, in What the XXXX Were You Playing At?

Interest in the book has been encouraging and the ex-striker hopes as many north footballing friends can make it along for a great day of craic and story-telling.

The catchline on the cover says: “From Hilton to Hong Kong, Tannadice to the Wine Shed, these are the memoirs of a Highland footballer”.

The key reason for Saturday’s event, which will take place at Platform 1864 at Tain Train Station from noon, is to raise funds for a good friend of Jim’s called Alan Ross, who has terminal cancer.

Alan will nominate chosen charities he wants to benefit from the fundraiser, while half of Jim’s book sales will go direct to the fund.

Auction response is ‘phenomenal’

Jim is grateful to all those who have added to the list of auction items up for grabs as he looks forward to what should be memorable day in Tain.

He said: “The response to the Alan Ross fundraiser has been phenomenal. What started as getting a few items from clubs that I had played for to auction off, has just taken off.

“There is an online auction at www.nhe.auction and big thanks to Liam Christie for his assistance, there is a Go Fund Me page, which is run by Deirdre Wlodarzyck, which also acts as our online raffle with donators being allocated tickets for their donation.

“The number of prizes and auction items is approaching three figures, which is quite astonishing.

“We have a full day of entertainment with face-painting, bouncy castle, live music, karaoke and a comedian. It promises to be a fantastic day. Oh yes, and my book is being launched!”

There is a cracking array of top raffle prizes up for grabs and not just football-related. See Alan Ross Fundraiser – Platform 1864, Tain on Facebook.

Jim’s action-packed book, produced by K & N Publishing, can be bought via https://www.jo-book.co.uk/