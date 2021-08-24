Richard Hastings named manager of Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos have appointed Richard Hastings as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Canada defender takes charge at Harlaw Park following Andy Low’s resignation last week.

Inverurie face Rothes tomorrow in the Breedon Highland League and Hastings will attend, however, Steven Park will be in the dugout with Hastings taking charge for the first time on Saturday when the Railwaymen face Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Speaking to Inverurie’s social media channels, Hastings said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Inverurie Loco Works FC as their new manager and am excited to get started.

“It is a great opportunity to be joining a club with ambitions that match my own and I look forward to working extremely hard to achieve our common goals.

“I would like to thank chairman Mike Macaulay and vice-chairman Graeme Hay for my appointment and I look forward to working closely with them as well as everyone associated with the club.”

During his playing career Hastings turned out for Caley Thistle, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Austrian side Grazer AK and Dutch outfit MVV Maastrict.

Internationally with Canada the 44-year-old won 59 caps and helped his nation win the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000.

Since retiring from playing Hastings has coached Inverness Caley Thistle’s Under-17s and has also been head of the youth academy programme and U18s coach at Ross County.