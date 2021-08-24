Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Hastings named manager of Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
August 24, 2021, 4:23 pm
New Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings
Inverurie Locos have appointed Richard Hastings as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The former Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Canada defender takes charge at Harlaw Park following Andy Low’s resignation last week.

Inverurie face Rothes tomorrow in the Breedon Highland League and Hastings will attend, however, Steven Park will be in the dugout with Hastings taking charge for the first time on Saturday when the Railwaymen face Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Speaking to Inverurie’s social media channels, Hastings said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Inverurie Loco Works FC as their new manager and am excited to get started.

“It is a great opportunity to be joining a club with ambitions that match my own and I look forward to working extremely hard to achieve our common goals.

“I would like to thank chairman Mike Macaulay and vice-chairman Graeme Hay for my appointment and I look forward to working closely with them as well as everyone associated with the club.”

Richard Hastings during his playing days with Inverness Caley Thistle

During his playing career Hastings turned out for Caley Thistle, Ross County, Hamilton Accies, Austrian side Grazer AK and Dutch outfit MVV Maastrict.

Internationally with Canada the 44-year-old won 59 caps and helped his nation win the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2000.

Since retiring from playing Hastings has coached Inverness Caley Thistle’s Under-17s and has also been head of the youth academy programme and U18s coach at Ross County.

