Fort William’s trip to Nairn postponed due to Covid outbreak

Nairn County’s Highland League match against Fort William tonight has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak at Fort.

The Claggan Park side were due to make the trip to Station Park in Nairn for the game but have announced they are unable to field a team.

A statement from the club on Twitter read: “Due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the club, tonight’s game against Nairn County FC has been cancelled.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to fulfil the fixture, however health & safety must be our main priority.”