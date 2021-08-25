Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Formartine United undone by Kieran Inglis hat-trick as Brechin City claim 4-1 win

By Jamie Durent
August 25, 2021, 9:54 pm
Brechin City's Kieran Inglis.
A Kieran Inglis hat-trick helped Brechin City to an impressive 4-1 win over Formartine United at Glebe Park.

Inglis cancelled out the opener from Cole Anderson before netting a pair of penalties in the second half, with substitute Marc Scott grabbing a late fourth.

Formartine surged into an early lead, capitalising on a glaring error by Brechin defender Hamish Thomson.

Thomson played the ball back towards his own goal but failed to spot Anderson, whose shot was too strong for goalkeeper Jack Wills.

But Brechin were level five minutes later as United stopper Balint Demus committed a mistake of his own.

After advancing from his goal to clear from Julian Wade, Demus’ clearance was poor and fell to Inglis 35 yards from goal. He had plenty to do but was able to thread the ball through a crowd of bodies into an empty net.

Demus would redeem himself before the break however, bailing out player-manager Paul Lawson after his ball across his own box was latched on to by Wade. The on-loan Cove Rangers man was out quickly to block Wade’s strike.

Michael Paton thought he had given the home side the lead with a well-placed finish from the edge of the area, however Chris Fordyce had already blown up for a foul on Max Kucheraivyi.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.

Andy Kirk’s side missed a clear chance to get their second on the hour mark as Aidan Quinn headed Kucheraivyi’s corner high over the bar.

They did retake the lead with 18 minutes to go as Inglis got his second, dispatching a penalty via the inside of the post after Kucheraivyi was brought down.

He completed his hat-trick five minutes later with another spot-kick, with Kucheraivyi again the man scythed down but this time by Demus.

Scott rounded off the evening with a well-taken goal, beating Demus to the ball outside the box and finding the net from an acute angle.

