Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Inverurie boss Richard Hastings relishing first game against Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
August 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 31st January '20 PIC FOR STUART FINDLAY Richard Hastings, former Inverness Caley player.
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 31st January '20 PIC FOR STUART FINDLAY Richard Hastings, former Inverness Caley player.

New Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is excited to get started – but knows it doesn’t get much tougher than a trip to Fraserburgh in his first game.

Hastings didn’t take charge of the Railwaymen’s 1-1 draw with Rothes on Wednesday night having been appointed the day before.

But he will be in the dugout for Inverurie’s visit to Bellslea and a meeting with the Broch, who top the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “Watching the game against Rothes has whetted my appetite to get started.

“It was a good opportunity for me to watch from afar and assess strengths and weaknesses.

“I was really pleased with what I saw, there’s lots to work with and it makes me excited to get going.

“I expect a very competitive, physical game from what I’ve been led to believe.

“Fraserburgh sitting top of the table so we know it will be a difficult game.”

Cowie hoping history doesn’t repeat itself

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

The Broch – who drew 2-2 with Buckie on Wednesday – lost to Locos in Hastings’ predecessor Andy Low’s first game in charge.

He added: “We’ve got a tough game against Locos and we need to try to react to Wednesday.

“They will be up for it with a new manager in charge, but we need to regroup and go again.

Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie

“Andy Low’s first game was against us as well and they won – we need to make sure we’re up for it and that doesn’t happen.

“If we perform to the level we did on Wednesday night we’ll struggle, but we know we’ve got so much more to give and if we hit those levels we’ll do OK.”

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle welcome Keith to Seafield Park without Robbie Donaldson, Michael MacCallum, Craig Mackenzie, Kieran Chalmers, Stephen Rennie, Jack Thomson and Andrew MacLean.

The Maroons are missing James Brownie, Jordan Robertson, Liam Duncan and Scott Gray, but Kieran Yeats returns.

Fort William v Brechin City has been postponed due to Fort’s lack of player availability due to Covid-19 isolation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]