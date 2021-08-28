Inverurie boss Richard Hastings relishing first game against Fraserburgh

New Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is excited to get started – but knows it doesn’t get much tougher than a trip to Fraserburgh in his first game.

Hastings didn’t take charge of the Railwaymen’s 1-1 draw with Rothes on Wednesday night having been appointed the day before.

But he will be in the dugout for Inverurie’s visit to Bellslea and a meeting with the Broch, who top the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “Watching the game against Rothes has whetted my appetite to get started.

“It was a good opportunity for me to watch from afar and assess strengths and weaknesses.

“I was really pleased with what I saw, there’s lots to work with and it makes me excited to get going.

“I expect a very competitive, physical game from what I’ve been led to believe.

“Fraserburgh sitting top of the table so we know it will be a difficult game.”

Cowie hoping history doesn’t repeat itself

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

The Broch – who drew 2-2 with Buckie on Wednesday – lost to Locos in Hastings’ predecessor Andy Low’s first game in charge.

He added: “We’ve got a tough game against Locos and we need to try to react to Wednesday.

“They will be up for it with a new manager in charge, but we need to regroup and go again.

“Andy Low’s first game was against us as well and they won – we need to make sure we’re up for it and that doesn’t happen.

“If we perform to the level we did on Wednesday night we’ll struggle, but we know we’ve got so much more to give and if we hit those levels we’ll do OK.”

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle welcome Keith to Seafield Park without Robbie Donaldson, Michael MacCallum, Craig Mackenzie, Kieran Chalmers, Stephen Rennie, Jack Thomson and Andrew MacLean.

The Maroons are missing James Brownie, Jordan Robertson, Liam Duncan and Scott Gray, but Kieran Yeats returns.

Fort William v Brechin City has been postponed due to Fort’s lack of player availability due to Covid-19 isolation.