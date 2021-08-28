Jordan MacDonald hopes Clachnacuddin keep on smiling

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald wants his side to continue playing with smiles on their faces as they aim for back-to-back Breedon Highland League wins.

Turriff United are the opponents at Grant Street Park with the Lilywhites in decent form having taken eight points from their first six fixtures.

Boss MacDonald said: “We want our boys to go and express themselves and enjoy it.

“They are playing with smiles on their faces. We can’t ask for more.

“We know it will be tough against Turriff. We are under no illusions about that. They will think they can go to Clach and win, so we have got to go again.

“There is no easy game for us. However, if we are on it, we can give anyone a game. That’s the way we encourage our players to play.”

Turriff will be hoping to claim their first win of the campaign having drawn with Wick and Strathspey in the last week.

Nairn expect tough test at Brora

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers, who have won their last three games, meet Nairn County at Dudgeon Park.

The visitors will be without Fraser Dingwall, Calum Howarth, Tom MacLennan and Dylan Maclean.

Boss Ronnie Sharp said: “Brora lost a couple of games, but nobody expected that to go on too long.

“They’re one of the strongest teams in the league. For us I’m looking for a performance for the full 90 minutes.

“At the minute we just seem to be playing for 45 minutes and having one good half in games rather than a full 90 minute performance.”

Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth go head to head at Mosset Park with both sides looking to bounce back from midweek defeats.

The Can-Cans lost 4-0 to Brora while the Coasters went down 2-0 to Clach and will be without James Leslie due to suspension.