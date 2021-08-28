Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, August 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Jordan MacDonald hopes Clachnacuddin keep on smiling

By Callum Law
August 28, 2021, 11:45 am
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clach manager Jordan Macdonald

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald wants his side to continue playing with smiles on their faces as they aim for back-to-back Breedon Highland League wins.

Turriff United are the opponents at Grant Street Park with the Lilywhites in decent form having taken eight points from their first six fixtures.

Boss MacDonald said: “We want our boys to go and express themselves and enjoy it.

“They are playing with smiles on their faces. We can’t ask for more.

“We know it will be tough against Turriff. We are under no illusions about that. They will think they can go to Clach and win, so we have got to go again.

“There is no easy game for us. However, if we are on it, we can give anyone a game. That’s the way we encourage our players to play.”

Turriff will be hoping to claim their first win of the campaign having drawn with Wick and Strathspey in the last week.

Nairn expect tough test at Brora

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers, who have won their last three games, meet Nairn County at Dudgeon Park.

The visitors will be without Fraser Dingwall, Calum Howarth, Tom MacLennan and Dylan Maclean.

Boss Ronnie Sharp said: “Brora lost a couple of games, but nobody expected that to go on too long.

“They’re one of the strongest teams in the league. For us I’m looking for a performance for the full 90 minutes.

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

“At the minute we just seem to be playing for 45 minutes and having one good half in games rather than a full 90 minute performance.”

Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth go head to head at Mosset Park with both sides looking to bounce back from midweek defeats.

The Can-Cans lost 4-0 to Brora while the Coasters went down 2-0 to Clach and will be without James Leslie due to suspension.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]