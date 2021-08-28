Buckie Thistle come from behind to beat Formartine United

Buckie Thistle came from behind to defeat Formartine United 5-1 in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden side took the lead at North Lodge Park courtesy of Scott Lisle.

But strikes from Kevin Fraser, Kyle MacLeod, Mark McLauchlin and Max Barry’s double gave the Jags the points.

It was Buckie’s second impressive performance in four days after drawing 2-2 with Fraserburgh on Wednesday and they remain second in the Highland League.

Entertaining first period

Buckie started brightly with Sam Urquhart denied by a smart Balint Demus save in the second minute.

But it was the home side who took the lead on 18 minutes with Andrew Greig finding space on the right flank and clipping in a cross for Lisle who powered a header into the bottom left corner.

But Buckie levelled seven minutes later with MacAskill’s curling left-footed cross from the right flank headed home by Fraser at the back post.

In the 28th minute the Jags went ahead. MacAskill’s corner from the right was flicked on by Sam Morrison and MacLeod sent a diving header into the net from close range.

Soon after a rapid Buckie break involving Kevin Fraser, Mark McLauchlin and Barry ended with Urquhart’s effort being blocked by goalkeeper Demus.

Two minutes before half-time the Jags netted their third. MacAskill’s corner was headed out by Graeme Rodger was far as Barry on the edge of the box and he took a touch to control before volleying past Demus.

Jags add to their lead

Early in the second period Lisle sent an angled shot over and then Jonny Smith’s free-kick from 30 whistled narrowly off target as Formartine looked for a route back into the game.

In the 55 minute Stuart Smith broke down the left before pulling the ball back for Lisle who shot against the base of the right post before rebounding into the hands of Kevin Main.

Shortly after the hour mark Buckie grabbed their fourth with Barry breaking in behind before laying the ball back for McLauchlin to send a low shot into the bottom right corner from 20 yards.

Formartine kept plugging away after falling three behind with Aaron Norris, Daniel Park and Max McGinlay from the bench but there was no comeback.

The closest United came to another goal was through McGinlay from a quick free-kick, but Main blocked at close quarters.

In injury time Buckie made it five with Callum Murray rounding Demus and squaring the ball from Barry to finish into the unguarded net.