Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Craig Campbell delighted as Brora sign Max Ewan from Nairn

By Callum Law
August 30, 2021, 6:30 pm
Max Ewan, left, has joined Brora Rangers from Nairn County
Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell is thrilled to have signed Max Ewan.

The attacker has joined the Cattachs on a three-year deal from Nairn County.

During his five-year spell at Station Park the 21-year-old netted 33 goals in 104 appearances for the Wee County.

Ewan impressed Campbell when playing against Brora and the Dudgeon Park boss believes he will be a good addition.

He said: “Max is a player we’ve kept tabs on over the last wee while.

“We asked Nairn for permission to speak to him and he was interested so it was quite straight forward for everybody.

“They’re happy for him to move on and we’re delighted to get him on board.

Brora’s Craig Campbell is pleased to have added Max Ewan

“Max has impressed me when he’s played against us. I remember him scoring a very good goal against us a couple of seasons ago.

“He’s a strong, physical player who is also quick as well which is something we’ve been looking to add to our squad and we’re delighted to get him on board.

“Max is young with a bright future ahead of him and that bodes well for the club.”

Cattachs have depth

Ewan was Brora’s second signing of the day following the addition of midfielder Adam MacKinnon on loan from Ross County until January.

Campbell is pleased with the strength in depth the Cattachs now have in their squad.

He added: “We’ve got great depth in the squad now. It was well-documented that people thought we were light.

“But we knew behind the scenes that wasn’t the case and it was just a matter of adding the right people at the right time.

“We’re very happy with the strength in depth we’ve got in the squad now.”

