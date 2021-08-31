Positive Covid cases at Brora lead to North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth being postponed

Wednesday’s North of Scotland semi-final between Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth has been postponed due to positive cases within the Cattachs’ camp.

The Highland League champions, who are the holders of the silverware, were set to welcome Joe Russell’s Lossie to Dudgeon Park for the right to play the winners of Strathspey Thistle and Rothes in the final.

However, the north club have confirmed in a statement that the game has been postponed due “to a number of positive Covid cases being returned in our latest run of routine testing”.

Brora booked their semi-final berth by winning 1-0 at Wick Academy, while Lossie were 4-1 home victors against Fort William.