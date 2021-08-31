Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Positive Covid cases at Brora lead to North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth being postponed

By Paul Chalk
August 31, 2021, 10:52 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 10:53 am
Craig Campbell, the Brora Rangers interim manager, has several players testing positive for Covid, leading to the Lossiemouth tie being postponed.
Craig Campbell, the Brora Rangers interim manager, has several players testing positive for Covid, leading to the Lossiemouth tie being postponed.

Wednesday’s North of Scotland semi-final between Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth has been postponed due to positive cases within the Cattachs’ camp.

The Highland League champions, who are the holders of the silverware, were set to welcome Joe Russell’s Lossie to Dudgeon Park for the right to play the winners of Strathspey Thistle and Rothes in the final.

However, the north club have confirmed in a statement that the game has been postponed due “to a number of positive Covid cases being returned in our latest run of routine testing”.

Brora booked their semi-final berth by winning 1-0 at Wick Academy, while Lossie were 4-1 home victors against Fort William.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal