Martin MacKinnon signs Clach deal for rest of the season

Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon has signed a contract to remain with Clachnacuddin for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old – who left Inverness Caley Thistle this summer – initially signed a short-term deal with the Lilywhites but has now extended his stay for the whole campaign.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that goalkeeper Martin Mackinnon has signed a deal to keep him at Grant Street Park for the remainder of the season. Martin had originally joined us on a very short term deal, but has accepted the offer to extend his stay. pic.twitter.com/L3JRVGSySR — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) August 31, 2021

MacKinnon has previously featured in the Highland League with Fort William and Buckie Thistle during loan stints while with Inverness.

His extension is another piece of good news for Clach who earlier this week secured midfielder Shaun Sutherland and striker James Anderson on new deals until 2024.