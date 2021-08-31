Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Martin MacKinnon signs Clach deal for rest of the season

By Callum Law
August 31, 2021, 1:09 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 1:10 pm
Martin MacKinnon, pictured during his time with Fort William, has extended his stay with Clach
Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon has signed a contract to remain with Clachnacuddin for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old – who left Inverness Caley Thistle this summer – initially signed a short-term deal with the Lilywhites but has now extended his stay for the whole campaign.

MacKinnon has previously featured in the Highland League with Fort William and Buckie Thistle during loan stints while with Inverness.

His extension is another piece of good news for Clach who earlier this week secured midfielder Shaun Sutherland and striker James Anderson on new deals until 2024.

