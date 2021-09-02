Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Kyle MacLeod hoping Buckie Thistle can give Inverness a scare again

By Callum Law
September 2, 2021, 11:45 am
Buckie Thistle's Kyle MacLeod, left, is looking forward to facing Inverness Caley Thistle.
Buckie Thistle's Kyle MacLeod, left, is looking forward to facing Inverness Caley Thistle.

Buckie Thistle threatened to cause a memorable cup upset last season against Inverness Caley Thistle.

As the sides prepare to meet again, Kyle MacLeod is hoping the Breedon Highland League side can cause more problems.

The Jags travel to the Highland capital on Saturday to take on the Championship leaders in round two of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Last term Buckie and Inverness clashed in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

On that occasion at Victoria Park, Buckie twice battled back from behind to level the tie at 2-2 with six minutes remaining, only for Daniel MacKay’s goal a couple of minutes later getting Caley Thistle out of trouble.

Striker MacLeod said: “It’s a really exciting game for the club which will generate a bit of money as well.

“The players are looking forward to it and we’d like to go one better than we did at home to Inverness last season.

“But we know it will be a very tough game, but if we put in a performance like we did last Saturday (5-1 win against Formartine United) then I think we’ll make it hard for them.”

Jags up for full-time test

MacLeod says Buckie’s squad of part-time players are looking forward to testing themselves against full-time opponents.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness have won four out of four without conceding a goal in the Championship.

MacLeod added: “It’s a chance as players to test ourselves against full-time opposition.
“I think a lot of the boys are looking forward to that, it’s a different challenge and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Buckie have started well

Although Inverness have started their league campaign strongly, Buckie have also started well at their level.

The Jags are second in the Highland League, having suffered just one defeat.
MacLeod believes they have what it takes to challenge at the top of the division this term.

The former Brora Rangers attacker added: “The defeat to Rothes was a really disappointing result, because we’ve set good standards and we want to keep them up all season.

“With the quality we’ve got in the squad, we feel we belong up at the top end of the league.

“We’ve got a solid foundation with Jack Murray and Sam Morrison at the back, which sets us up really well.

“In front of that we’ve got a lot of quality and a good core or spine to the team and hopefully that will allow us to be up there this season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]