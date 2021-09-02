Kyle MacLeod hoping Buckie Thistle can give Inverness a scare again

Buckie Thistle threatened to cause a memorable cup upset last season against Inverness Caley Thistle.

As the sides prepare to meet again, Kyle MacLeod is hoping the Breedon Highland League side can cause more problems.

The Jags travel to the Highland capital on Saturday to take on the Championship leaders in round two of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Last term Buckie and Inverness clashed in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

On that occasion at Victoria Park, Buckie twice battled back from behind to level the tie at 2-2 with six minutes remaining, only for Daniel MacKay’s goal a couple of minutes later getting Caley Thistle out of trouble.

Striker MacLeod said: “It’s a really exciting game for the club which will generate a bit of money as well.

“The players are looking forward to it and we’d like to go one better than we did at home to Inverness last season.

“But we know it will be a very tough game, but if we put in a performance like we did last Saturday (5-1 win against Formartine United) then I think we’ll make it hard for them.”

Jags up for full-time test

MacLeod says Buckie’s squad of part-time players are looking forward to testing themselves against full-time opponents.

Billy Dodds’ Inverness have won four out of four without conceding a goal in the Championship.

MacLeod added: “It’s a chance as players to test ourselves against full-time opposition.

“I think a lot of the boys are looking forward to that, it’s a different challenge and hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.”

Buckie have started well

Although Inverness have started their league campaign strongly, Buckie have also started well at their level.

The Jags are second in the Highland League, having suffered just one defeat.

MacLeod believes they have what it takes to challenge at the top of the division this term.

The former Brora Rangers attacker added: “The defeat to Rothes was a really disappointing result, because we’ve set good standards and we want to keep them up all season.

“With the quality we’ve got in the squad, we feel we belong up at the top end of the league.

“We’ve got a solid foundation with Jack Murray and Sam Morrison at the back, which sets us up really well.

“In front of that we’ve got a lot of quality and a good core or spine to the team and hopefully that will allow us to be up there this season.”