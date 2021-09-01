Highland League: Brechin City v Brora Rangers postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

This weekend’s Highland League match between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed.

The clash between two of the teams expected to challenge near the top of the table has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Brora Rangers.

It is the second Brora match to be postponed after their midweek North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth was also shelved.

It is also a second postponement in a row for Brechin who were due to play Fort William last weekend only for that game to be called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Fort.

A Highland League statement said: “Please note that Saturday’s Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Brora Rangers has been postponed.

“This is due to the fact that Brora Rangers FC have crossed the player unavailability threshold for Covid-19 positive test and self-isolation requirements.”