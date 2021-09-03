Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Craig Campbell says Brora postponements were the correct calls

By Callum Law
September 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Craig Campbell believes the correct decision was made to postpone Brora's fixtures this week
Craig Campbell believes the correct decision was made to postpone Brora's fixtures this week

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell says it was the sensible decision to postpone their fixtures this week following Covid-19 cases at the club.

The Cattachs’ North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth on Wednesday and Saturday’s Breedon Highland League encounter with Brechin City have both been postponed.

A number of Dudgeon Park personnel have tested positive for coronavirus with others also having to self-isolate, which has meant the Sutherland side would have been unable to field a team.

Campbell, who is among those isolating, said: “We were starting to get a bit of momentum having won four games in a row, so the last thing we wanted was to have games postponed.

“But the safety of everyone is the most important thing and a lot of the boys have young families as well.

“We’ve got a number of boys that have tested positive so I think it was the sensible decision to be honest.

“I’ve spoken to all the boys. I went for PCR test on Monday and got the positive result back on Tuesday.

“I’ve not been feeling particularly great the last few days.

“A couple of the boys have said it feels like they’ve got a really bad cold.

“Hopefully nobody is affected too badly and we can move forward once things clear up.”

Cases in football not a surprise to Campbell

With restrictions having been eased in recent weeks, Campbell says he’s not surprised that positive cases are appearing at football clubs.

He added: “All the clubs are doing all they can, but I think it was inevitable this sort of thing would happen at some clubs.

“With things opening up and more normality and people going into their workplaces again, I felt it was likely something may happen.

“But we’ve just got to live with it and try to control things as best they can.

Brora’s trip to Glebe Park will be rearranged for later in the season

“If you’ve been double vaccinated and test negative then you don’t need to isolate and that’s a big thing.

“The club did everything they could to try to handle it.

“Our Wednesday game was called off and now the Saturday game is off and, as much as it’s disappointing, I do think it’s the right decision.

“I would imagine it will impact every club at some stage.

“The virus isn’t going away and it seems to be having a wee resurgence at the moment.

“We’ll just have to live with it and manage it, hopefully there aren’t too many games called off because of it this season.”

