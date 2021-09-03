Craig Campbell says Brora postponements were the correct calls

Brora Rangers interim manager Craig Campbell says it was the sensible decision to postpone their fixtures this week following Covid-19 cases at the club.

The Cattachs’ North of Scotland Cup semi-final against Lossiemouth on Wednesday and Saturday’s Breedon Highland League encounter with Brechin City have both been postponed.

A number of Dudgeon Park personnel have tested positive for coronavirus with others also having to self-isolate, which has meant the Sutherland side would have been unable to field a team.

Campbell, who is among those isolating, said: “We were starting to get a bit of momentum having won four games in a row, so the last thing we wanted was to have games postponed.

“But the safety of everyone is the most important thing and a lot of the boys have young families as well.

“We’ve got a number of boys that have tested positive so I think it was the sensible decision to be honest.

“I’ve spoken to all the boys. I went for PCR test on Monday and got the positive result back on Tuesday.

“I’ve not been feeling particularly great the last few days.

“A couple of the boys have said it feels like they’ve got a really bad cold.

“Hopefully nobody is affected too badly and we can move forward once things clear up.”

Cases in football not a surprise to Campbell

With restrictions having been eased in recent weeks, Campbell says he’s not surprised that positive cases are appearing at football clubs.

He added: “All the clubs are doing all they can, but I think it was inevitable this sort of thing would happen at some clubs.

“With things opening up and more normality and people going into their workplaces again, I felt it was likely something may happen.

“But we’ve just got to live with it and try to control things as best they can.

“If you’ve been double vaccinated and test negative then you don’t need to isolate and that’s a big thing.

“The club did everything they could to try to handle it.

“Our Wednesday game was called off and now the Saturday game is off and, as much as it’s disappointing, I do think it’s the right decision.

“I would imagine it will impact every club at some stage.

“The virus isn’t going away and it seems to be having a wee resurgence at the moment.

“We’ll just have to live with it and manage it, hopefully there aren’t too many games called off because of it this season.”