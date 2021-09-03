Buckie boss Graeme Stewart determined to do the Highland League proud against Inverness Caley Thistle

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wants to do the Breedon Highland League proud when they face Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Jags are the only Highland League side left in the SPFL Trust Trophy and tackle the Championship leaders at the Caledonian Stadium in round two.

Although his side aren’t expected to cause an upset Victoria Park, boss Stewart says that is their intention and is relishing the trip to the Highland capital.

‘We’re proud of the league and we want to put on a good performance’

He said: “We want to stay in the game. We’ve got a good identity in terms of our shape and how we play. I don’t want to change that too much.

“I don’t want to try to be ultra-defensive and change too much – I want to play in the way that suits us and stick to our strengths.

“We’ll have to work hard, defend well and protect ourselves at times, which is always the case playing a team a few divisions above you.

“The important things for me are a good attitude, good work-rate and impacting the game in a positive way by staying in the game, taking good set-pieces and things like that.

“We know nobody will give us a chance, but we go there to win, although we know a lot of things will have to go right on the day for that to happen.

“I think Highland League clubs are very proud of the league and the standard within it.

“There’s a lot of good players who could play at a higher level, but at the same time the Highland League is a high level.

“You see the amount of players that are loaned out to the Highland League from full-time clubs like Aberdeen, Inverness and Ross County, (it) shows you they think it’s a very good standard as well.

“We’re proud of the league and we want to put on a good performance.

“If we could get through the tie, it would be a great boost to the club and the league as a whole.”

‘I’m delighted with the draw’

Stewart is pleased his players have the chance to test themselves against an Inverness side who have won four games out of four in the Championship this term.

He added: “It’s the toughest tie we could have got, but it’s a great tie to have.

“It’s a game we wanted really because you either want one of the bigger sides in the competition or a game that’s very winnable.

“For the club and the players, it’s great to be able to test ourselves against a full-time side that’s top of the Championship. I’m delighted with the draw.”

Buckie will be without Sam Morrison due to suspension, while Adam MacLeod, Scott Adams and Declan Milne are injured.