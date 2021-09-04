Wick’s Steven Anderson aiming for first win of the season against Rothes

Steven Anderson is hoping Wick Academy can end their winless start to the Breedon Highland League season against Rothes.

The Scorries visit Mackessack Park still waiting on their first victory of the campaign.

It’s been a frustrating start for the Caithness side, who have drawn five of their opening seven fixtures.

Striker Anderson returned to Wick in the summer following three years with Rothes and is eager for their fortunes to improve.

The 28-year-old said: “It’s been a frustrating start to the season. We’ve been losing late goals or having to claw back from behind.

“We could have had four or five wins already this season, we haven’t lost many games, which is positive.

“But we need to start kicking on and getting some wins on the board.

“We were 2-0 up last weekend (against Deveronvale) and lost two late goals, which is very frustrating.

“If we could get that first win, I think it might snowball a bit and we could go on a decent run.

“It’s not quite happened for us yet and it’s hard to put your finger on why.”

Anderson hopes his drought is over

Anderson joined Rothes in 2018 after moving to Inverness, but, having returned to Wick, a move back to the Scorries made sense.

He notched his first goal of the season against Deveronvale last weekend and hopes it will be the first of many.

57 minutes – goal for Wick Academy, Steven Anderson. Wafc 2 Dfc 0. pic.twitter.com/o95huvgWzy — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) August 28, 2021

Anderson added: “I scored against Deveronvale and it was badly needed. I’ve gone through a drought and I don’t know why.

“I’ve been getting the chances, but I haven’t been taking them and hopefully now that I’ve scored I’m past that drought and get quite a few.

“If I can score more goals then it can only help the team hopefully win matches.”

Rothes on a good run

Meanwhile, Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock believes the Speysiders are in a good place as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Ross Jack’s charges have taken 12 points from their first six league games and on Wednesday defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1 to earn a place in the North of Scotland Cup final.

However, Pollock – who scored in the Seafield Park success – isn’t taking Wick lightly.

He said: “We have a strong team right now. The gaffer has taken in good players on top of those we already had here.

“We have a good mix of youth and experience and that’s working really well. The gaffer has us in a good shape and in a good position.

“There are no easy games in the Highland League these days.

“Anyone will give you a game on any given day, especially if you turn up thinking you will just win it.

“We’ll go into it with the mindset that it will be another hard game where we’ll need to play well to get the three points.

“Wick seem to have had the same squad for years and they are a dangerous team. We know what to expect and we’ll be ready for them.”

Keith and Clach clash

Elsewhere, Keith and Clachnacuddin meet at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons have yet to lose under new boss Craig Ewen, while the Lilywhites are aiming for a third successive victory.

But in their quest to do so the Inverness outfit will be missing David Aitchison, Daniel Rae and Connor Bunce.