Nairn look to start life after Max Ewan with a win against Forres

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp was disappointed to lose Max Ewan but believes his side can cope without him.

The attacker has been something of a talisman for the Wee County during five years at Station Park, but joined Brora Rangers earlier this week.

Nairn begin life after Ewan with a home game against Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League.

Boss Sharp said: “It’s always disappointing when you lose a good player.

“Max has done really well for us and came in as 17-year-old and has had a good grounding in the league.

“He’ll be a good player for Brora, but it’s disappointing for us to lose him.

“Max wanted to go and we’ve just got to get on with it. We have good options in our squad, it’s just having them fit and available.

“That’s been the issue so far this season getting everyone available, but we feel we have a good team.

“It will be quite a tight game against Forres. Neither side has probably started as well as they would have liked and we could both be doing with the points.”

MacPhee looking for momentum

Meanwhile, Forres winger Allan MacPhee is hoping they can build some momentum.

The Can-Cans beat Lossiemouth last weekend and the 23-year-old said: “It’s a tough game.

“Nairn haven’t started too well and we’ve not started as well as we would have liked.

“We’re not in a bad position, but we’ve drawn a couple of games we felt we should have won.

“In previous years we’ve usually gone on a big runs of wins and hopefully we can do that again this season and keep putting points on the board.

“We’ve played OK, but haven’t scored as many goals as we should have, so hopefully we start putting away a few more our chances.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle clash at Princess Royal Park.