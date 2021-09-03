Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Nairn look to start life after Max Ewan with a win against Forres

By Callum Law
September 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp was disappointed to lose Max Ewan but believes his side can cope without him.

The attacker has been something of a talisman for the Wee County during five years at Station Park, but joined Brora Rangers earlier this week.

Nairn begin life after Ewan with a home game against Forres Mechanics in the Breedon Highland League.

Boss Sharp said: “It’s always disappointing when you lose a good player.

“Max has done really well for us and came in as 17-year-old and has had a good grounding in the league.

“He’ll be a good player for Brora, but it’s disappointing for us to lose him.

Max Ewan, right, moved from Nairn to Brora this week.

“Max wanted to go and we’ve just got to get on with it. We have good options in our squad, it’s just having them fit and available.

“That’s been the issue so far this season getting everyone available, but we feel we have a good team.

“It will be quite a tight game against Forres. Neither side has probably started as well as they would have liked and we could both be doing with the points.”

MacPhee looking for momentum

Meanwhile, Forres winger Allan MacPhee is hoping they can build some momentum.

The Can-Cans beat Lossiemouth last weekend and the 23-year-old said: “It’s a tough game.

“Nairn haven’t started too well and we’ve not started as well as we would have liked.

“We’re not in a bad position, but we’ve drawn a couple of games we felt we should have won.

Forres’ Allan MacPhee, right, is hoping they can get the better of Nairn.

“In previous years we’ve usually gone on a big runs of wins and hopefully we can do that again this season and keep putting points on the board.

“We’ve played OK, but haven’t scored as many goals as we should have, so hopefully we start putting away a few more our chances.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle clash at Princess Royal Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]