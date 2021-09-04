Wick Academy come back to claim a point against Rothes

Wick Academy came from behind to draw 1-1 with Rothes in the Breedon Highland League encounter at Mackessack Park.

Ross Gunn fired the Speysiders ahead in the first period, but Gordon MacNab’s fine finish in the second half earned the Scorries a point.

The result means Rothes remain unbeaten with 13 points from seven games, Wick have yet to win this term, but they have drawn six of their eight league fixtures.

Cagey opening

The visitors had the first effort in the fourth minute with Mark Macadie embarking on a lengthy run down the right before his shot was gathered by goalkeeper Sean McCarthy at the second attempt.

At the other end home full-back Alasdair Stark sent in a tempting low cross but there were no takers.

Wick were passed the ball about neatly enough in the middle of the park, but they struggled for penetration in the final third.

Rothes looked to get in behind the Scorries with searching balls for Craig Cormack, Allen Mackenzie and Gunn to chase.

Gordon MacNab came close to breaking the deadlock after half an hour for the Caithness side, but his powerful drive from 25 yards flashed just over the crossbar.

For the Speysiders Fraser Robertson headed straight at goalkeeper Graeme Williamson from Mackenzie’s deflected cross.

But on 37 minutes Rothes did take the lead with Gunn dispossessing Joe Anderson on the edge of his own area before rounding Williamson and finishing.

Before the first period was over Alan Pollock headed wide and sent a curling effort from the edge of the area over as the home side looked for a second goal.

Speysiders hold narrow lead

In the 54th minute Rothes were appealing for a penalty after Robertson got in between Williamson and Andrew Hardwick to reach a through ball before Williamson appeared to make contact with the midfielder, but referee Billy Baxter waved play on.

At the other end McCarthy did well to hold a free-kick from Ryan Campbell.

Wick’s next effort almost resulted in a spectacular equaliser with MacNab’s volley from 40 yards swerving beyond the right post and shortly after Brandon Sinclair cut in from the right but shot over.

The Scorries were having a good spell and twice in the space of 30 seconds Jack Henry broke through but the pass in behind didn’t quite match his run and midway through the second period they did level.

Rothes had failed to fully clear and when the ball was worked to MacNab he fired a powerful right-footed shot into the bottom left corner from 20 yards.

The Speysiders tried to respond with Gunn looping a volley onto the roof of the net from Mackenzie’s cross.

With 12 minutes remaining Wick threatened a second with Bruce Milne and McCarthy getting in a defensive mix-up, but Steven Anderson couldn’t hook his shot on target.

Two minutes later the visitors had another chance as Henry shot over after being played through on goal by Jack Halliday.

Both sides were pushing for a winner but it was the Scorries who looked more likely to get it.

Sub Craig Gunn weaved in off the right flank and slipped in Macadie on the left side of the area, but McCarthy saved the angled shot.

In the 87th minute McCarthy bailed out Rothes again with Sinclair’s cross only cleared as far as Halliday, but his low strike was parried and then the custodian clutched a Gunn free-kick.