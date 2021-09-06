Highland League: Nine-man Forres earn point at Nairn; Lossie add to Turriff’s woes

Forres Mechanics assistant manager Nathan Sharp was satisfied with a 2-2 draw against Nairn County after finishing with nine men.

The Can-Cans had Ross MacPherson and Craig Dorrat dismissed by referee Gary Tain in the Breedon Highland League encounter at Station Park.

Sharp said: “The way it worked out we’re happy enough with the end result given we ended up with nine men.

“Ross got sent off in the first half, there wasn’t an awful lot in it and looked soft to me, but Ross maybe gave him the opportunity to send him off.

“With 10 men we were actually a bit better, we were more aggressive in the second half and got in their faces more.

“We had nothing to lose really and we upped the tempo and forced some mistakes.

90+5’: Nairn County 2 Forres Mechanics 2. pic.twitter.com/qcOMMODD3v — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) September 4, 2021

“We kept pushing at 1-1 and got a second goal, but Nairn reacted well and put us under pressure.

“Stuart Knight made one absolutely brilliant save to keep us ahead but then we lost a poor goal to take it back to 2-2.

“Craig Dorrat got a straight red late on and it looked a bit reckless.”

Nairn took the lead in the 36th minute through Conor Gethins and three minutes later MacPherson was given a straight red for an alleged headbutt on Tom MacLennan with both players on the ground.

But Robbie Duncanson’s lob restored parity early in the second half before Allan Macphee put Forres ahead after an hour.

Callum MacLean equalised in the 78th minute before Dorrat received a straight late on for a challenge on Sam Gordon.

Nairn assistant manager Michael Rae said: “We’re disappointed, having gone in front in the first half after one of the few moments in which we did play football, we felt we were in control.

“Forres weren’t causing us many problems. But as has been the story of our season so far we cost ourselves with individual mistakes which led to goals.”

Turriff United 0-2 Lossiemouth

Lossiemouth laid the groundwork of this fine away win in a dominant first half performance as Turriff’s search for a first league win of the season continues.

Lossie boss Joe Russell said: “We had plenty of chances in the first half and their goalkeeper made some great saves.

“I felt we could have grabbed a third goal to kill it off while my players felt we should have been awarded two penalties but I’m not sure I agree.

“The second half was not pretty from our perspective but we dug deep after being inspired by a super save from Logan Ross.

“We defended well and the clean sheet was really pleasing because they worked hard although they got dragged a bit deep in the second half.”

David Dey made a great save from Ryan Sewell in 12 minutes but was left powerless three minutes later when Ross Elliott drilled a low shot past him.

Home captain James Chalmers then cleared off the line after a Liam Archibald header came off the crossbar.

The second goal arrived two minutes from half time as Dean Stewart forced the ball over the line after Dey made a save from a header.

The youthful home side came out more determined in the second half and created plenty of chances with Logan Ross touching away an Owen Kinsella drive.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson admitted his side paid the price for a poor first half.

He said: “I’m frustrated because in that half there was a lack of effort and desire.

“I had a go at them at half time because you can coach until you are blue in the face, players have to have desire to get through games.

“We totally dominated the second half but were grasping at things, we had let ourselves down badly.”