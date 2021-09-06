Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings encouraged by victory over Formartine United

By Dave Edwards
September 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Kieran Shanks was on target for Inverurie Locos.
Inverurie Locos ran out worthy winners in a keenly-contested affair against Formartine United at Harlaw Park.

The 3-1 win leaves Locos sitting in third spot in the Highland League with Formartine dropping to ninth after four wins and four defeats from their opening eight games.

Locos’ new manager Richard Hastings said: “The three points are massive for us.

“I’m delighted for the boys and I said that to them in the dressing room.

“It wasn’t a perfect performance by any means but our work-rate was there and we had that bit of quality when we needed it in front of goal.

“The boys fought for each other and backed each other up and that gives me huge building blocks for the weeks to come. Overall, I’m just delighted for them.”

Locos started strongly and only the outstretched foot of Balint Demus denied Calum Dingwall the opener against his former club.

Locos opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Sam Burnett fed Greg Mitchell and he beat Demus with a curling 12-yard drive.

At the other end Andy Greig jinked his way up the left flank and cut inside but his drive flew over the top without troubling Andy Reid in the home goal.

Inverurie doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Robert Ward’s superb floated chip beat Demus.

Three minutes into the second half Formartine threw themselves a lifeline when full back Jonny Crawford sent a downward header past the diving Reid

A minute later Reid dived to his left to turn away a 25-yard drive from Cole Anderson.

It was an improved display from Formartine in the second period after their insipid first half performance.

In the 71st minute home keeper Reid was swiftly off his line to clear well as substitute Daniel Park closed in.

Two minutes later Locos were awarded a penalty when Kieran Lawrence brought Nathan Meres down in the box and Kieran Shanks gave Demus no chance from the spot.

With 10 minutes to go only a fabulous save from Demus prevented Locos substitute Neil Gauld from making it 4-1 for the home side.

Formartine manager Paul Lawson was disappointed with his side’s display.

Formartine manager Paul Lawson said: “It’s certainly not the result we were looking for, especially after our last two league games.

“We were looking to get something from this one but it wasn’t to be.

“We didn’t start the game well at all but we were probably the better team for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

“When you’re in charge for 20 minutes and the game lasts for 90 minutes it just isn’t good enough.

“I have no complaints about the result.

“We came out in the second half, got our goal and that was the time to get back into it but we then conceded a penalty.

“I don’t think it was a spot-kick but when you give the referee a decision to make you always run that risk.”

