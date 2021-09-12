Richard Hastings hails Inverurie’s high-scoring Highland League success against Fort William

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings was thrilled by his side’s free-scoring display as they thrashed Fort William 10-3.

The Railwaymen reached double figures in the Breedon Highland League encounter at Harlaw Park, with the result taking them up to second in the division.

Boss Hastings said: “First and foremost it was pleasing we got the result, that was the key thing, getting the win.

“But I also wanted to get that performance and build in and see signs of how we want to play.

“I was delighted with a lot of our goals because it was how we wanted to play.

“It’s good for me to see that and good for the boys because it’s more repetition and experience of that which we can use going forward.

“It’s not every day you score 10 goals, but I believe if we play the way I want to play then we’ll cut teams open.

“To be fair we had other chances that we missed as well. The flip side of that is that we’re not delighted with the three we concede.

“We’ll look at that, but I’ve got to focus on the positives as well and bedding in how I want to play.”

Second win for boss

This was Hastings’ second win in three games since becoming Inverurie manager.

He added: “We’re working hard on the training pitch and we won’t get carried away.

“I felt we weren’t perfect against Formartine, but we got the result.

“Against Fort William we got the result and started to move forward with our game plan.

“It’s a cliche, but I’m just focusing on one game at a time, it’s a work in progress.”

Inverurie on top from the off

Locos took the lead after three minutes with Kieran Shanks capitalising on Bradley Fangas’ poor touch to race through and score.

Shortly after Robert Ward flicked Calum Dingwall’s free-kick against the crossbar.

In the ninth minute Dingwall netted with a free-kick from inside the D after Fangas fouled Ward.

Gary McGowan made it 3-0 five minutes later tapping in from Jamie Michie’s low right-wing cross.

McGowan netted again on 22 minutes after Shanks played him through on goal.

Fort William pulled a goal back on 35 minutes with Joseph Owusu-Barnieh’s free-kick from the right flicked into the net by Marios Avraam.

But seconds later the Railwaymen scored again with Shanks pouncing from close range.

Before the first half was over Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid tipped Robbie Foster’s shot from the edge of the area onto the left post.

Inverurie added another 90 seconds into the second period with Ross Still scoring from close range after Fort goalkeeper Ryan Hunter had parried Ward’s effort.

In the 51st Still was on target again, heading home from Neil McLean’s left-wing cross.

Still completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute, sliding in to score after Hunter had blocked Lloyd Robertson’s shot.

The ninth Inverurie goal came four minutes later with the unchallenged Mark Souter heading home from Michie’s corner.

Darren Brew rifled a left-foot shot from 25 yards into the top right corner with 13 minutes left to pull one back for Fort.

The Lochaber men scored their third on 83 minutes with Foster scampering in behind and lobbing Reid.

But Inverurie reached double figures seconds later with 16-year-old sub Matthew Petermann scoring with his first touch after Shanks’ shot was parried.

‘We’ve been taught a lesson’

It was Fort William’s first game since August 21 after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Manager Ashley Hollyer said: “We’ve been taught a lesson, conceding after two minutes is not helpful for any team.

“It’s hard to come back from three goals down after 15 minutes.

“It’s not acceptable, it’s not what we pride ourselves on and it’s not a good day at the office.

“When we’ve had so many positive Covid cases it has had an impact. A lot of the lads had it and in isolation you can’t do anything.

“We only had training on Monday and Thursday and on Monday it was reduced numbers. The lads gave it the best they could.

“There are positives to take in terms of when we were in possession futher up the park we managed to cause problems.”