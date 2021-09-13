Highland League: Fraserburgh maintain fine start; Turriff’s quest for a win continues

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was pleased to see their unbeaten start in the Breedon Highland League continue with a 5-2 win against Wick Academy.

The Broch’s triumph against the Scorries at Harmsworth Park keeps them top of the division after nine matches.

Boss Cowie said: “It was a controlled performance, we didn’t start the best, we had a lot of territory early on without really threatening.

“We got three goals in a good spell which took the wind out of Wick.

“They reacted in the second half like we expected, Gary Weir came on and caused us problems.

“I felt over the piece we more than merited win at a difficult venue, I think a lot of teams will struggle at Wick.

“With the fixtures we’ve had I’d have bitten your hand off for 25 points at this stage.

“But there’s a lot of football to be played yet.”

Fraserburgh took the lead on 34 minutes with Owen Cairns finish from close range from Ryan Cowie’s cross.

Paul Young’s 20-yard strike made it 2-0 two minutes later and Scott Barbour netted a third in the 38th minute for the visitors.

Ryan Cowie’s free-kick made it 4-0 early in the second period, but Steven Anderson pulled one back for the hosts on 54 minutes with a finish from the edge of the box.

Anderson netted again with six minutes left before Gary Harris grabbed Fraserburgh’s fifth in injury time.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “Apart from that five-minute spell in the first half it was reasonably even.

“But you can’t give three goals away in five minutes and expect to get something.

“Fraserburgh are a well-oiled machine and we were up against it from that point on. In the second half we gave as good as we got.”

Turriff still searching for first win after Forres draw

Turriff United player-assistant manager Jamie Lennox believes their first Breedon Highland League win will come soon after drawing 1-1 with Forres at Mosset Park.

United had led the Can-Cans with Murray Thompson finding the net a minute before half-time.

However, the home side claimed a point courtesy of Stuart Soane’s 90th minute equaliser.

Turriff have picked up three draws from their first nine league matches.

Lennox said: “The way the game panned out losing a late equaliser was really disappointing.

“Before the game we might have been happy with a draw, but the manner of it conceding a late goal was a kick in the teeth.

44' GOAL! Forres Mechanics 0-1 Turriff United (Thompson) — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) September 11, 2021

“But these things seem to happen to you when your down near the bottom.

“The boys were superb and put in a great shift and we’re going in the right direction.

“I don’t think that first win is going to be too far away.”

Forres assistant manager Nathan Sharp was disappointed to only take a point from the encounter.

He added: “It was really frustrating, we had the lion’s share of the game, but our quality in the final third was really poor.

“Turriff are a young side but they did well. Our end product let us down, our final ball was poor.

“We played well enough in the build-up, but our final pass just wasn’t good enough.

“It’s been a common theme so far this season, we’re drawing too many games and it’s hurting us.”