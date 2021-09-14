Wick’s Jack Halliday targeting first win of season in Scottish Cup

Captain Jack Halliday hopes the Scottish Cup can provide the perfect platform for Wick Academy to end their winless streak.

All 18 Breedon Highland League clubs will be in cup action this weekend with the Scorries hosting Bo’ness United at Harmsworth Park.

Wick have yet to record a victory this term, although they have drawn six of their nine league fixtures.

Midfielder Halliday is hoping that elusive success arrives this week against the side sitting 1th in the Lowland League.

The 27-year-old said: “Hopefully we can get that win that we’ve been pushing for this season.

“It would be the perfect way to do it by winning in the Scottish Cup.

“Every week we’re eager to get that monkey off our back and get that first win.

“Unfortunately it hasn’t come yet – but hopefully this is the game where we do it.

“We’ve definitely got that drive and that ambition to do well in the Scottish Cup.

“Not only for ourselves as players, but also for the club because it helps financially.

“Hopefully we can create a bit of buzz around the town and get a good crowd in to watch us.”

Scorries still confident

Despite not having recorded a win yet this campaign Halliday as been encouraged by Wick’s performances.

He added: “I think we feel the league table doesn’t tell the full story the way we’ve been playing this season.

“We’ve had six draws and the way we’ve played all of them could have been wins.

“So although we haven’t been winning we’re still confident because we know have played well and hopefully things change on Saturday.”

Looking to make home advantage count

Halliday is also hoping Wick can make the most of home advantage.

It’s a 255-mile trip from Bo’ness to Wick and Halliday believes it’s a boost for the Scorries that it won’t be them making the journey.

He said: “Wick to Bo’ness certainly isn’t a short journey and I don’t envy anyone who has to travel up on Scottish Cup day.

“The travel can take a lot out of you on the day, we do it regularly in the Highland League and have experience of it.

“Hopefully being at home is a wee advantage we can make the most of.”

Unfamiliar opposition

Bo’ness aren’t opponents Wick are familiar with.

But Halliday knows Academy manager Gary Manson will have been doing his research in a bid to gain information ahead of the first round clash.

He said: “We don’t know a huge amount about Bo’ness, but we do know their league placing isn’t too dissimilar to our own.

“Gary Manson does a lot of homework and I’m sure he’ll know more about them and make sure we know.”