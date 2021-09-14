Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hoping for more Scottish Cup heroics from Highland League sides

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hopes the Breedon Highland League can again be shown in a positive light in this season’s Scottish Cup.

All 18 clubs are in action in the first round this weekend, with the Lilywhites taking on East of Scotland League First Divison Conference A side Dunipace at Grant Street Park.

For Highland League clubs competing in the national tournament is one of the highlights of the season.

Last season Brora Rangers caused one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history by defeating Hearts, while three years ago Fraserburgh reached the fourth round and secured a glamour tie with Rangers.

MacDonald hopes Highland League clubs, including his own, can make a positive impression on the national stage again this term.

The Clach boss said: “Brora and Fraserburgh have had great runs in the competition in recent years.

“That’s been great for them, but also for the Highland League because it shows the league in a good light.

“Any positive news and teams creating shocks in the Scottish Cup can only be a good thing for the Highland League.

“It’s the biggest competition in Scotland and I think everyone just gets that wee bit more excited about it.

“I think down south the FA Cup is diluted a bit and you get teams making 11 changes and things like that.

“But you don’t get that in Scotland – your big clubs like Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen take it very seriously which also helps the prestige of the competition and makes it exciting for everyone.”