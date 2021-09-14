Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald hoping for more Scottish Cup heroics from Highland League sides

By Callum Law
September 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Clach manager Jordan MacDonald.
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald is hoping Highland League sides impress in the Scottish Cup

Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald hopes the Breedon Highland League can again be shown in a positive light in this season’s Scottish Cup.

All 18 clubs are in action in the first round this weekend, with the Lilywhites taking on East of Scotland League First Divison Conference A side Dunipace at Grant Street Park.

For Highland League clubs competing in the national tournament is one of the highlights of the season.

Last season Brora Rangers caused one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history by defeating Hearts, while three years ago Fraserburgh reached the fourth round and secured a glamour tie with Rangers.

MacDonald hopes Highland League clubs, including his own, can make a positive impression on the national stage again this term.

The Clach boss said: “Brora and Fraserburgh have had great runs in the competition in recent years.

“That’s been great for them, but also for the Highland League because it shows the league in a good light.

“Any positive news and teams creating shocks in the Scottish Cup can only be a good thing for the Highland League.

“It’s the biggest competition in Scotland and I think everyone just gets that wee bit more excited about it.

“I think down south the FA Cup is diluted a bit and you get teams making 11 changes and things like that.

“But you don’t get that in Scotland – your big clubs like Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen take it very seriously which also helps the prestige of the competition and makes it exciting for everyone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]