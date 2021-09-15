Jordan MacRae would support Craig Campbell’s permanent appointment as Brora boss

Jordan MacRae says he would be happy if Craig Campbell was appointed Brora Rangers manager on a permanent basis as the Cattachs target another Scottish Cup run.

Brora make the trip to Edinburgh to face Tynecastle of the East of Scotland League Premier Division in the first round of the tournament this weekend.

Campbell has been in interim charge at Dudgeon Park since Steven Mackay resigned on August 7.

In recent weeks he has led the Sutherland side to five straight wins.

Although the Brora board have still to appoint Mackay’s successor, striker MacRae would be pleased if Campbell was chosen.

The 22-year-old said: “Every single one of us has got a really good relationship with Craig and Neil (Macdonald, first-team coach).

“I’m sure in the end the club will pick the right person to take over, whether it’s them or not.

“For now we’re enjoying it and we’re playing well and I don’t see any real need for change straightaway.

“I think the players would be more than happy if things stayed as they are and didn’t change.

“But it’s not down to us, it’s down to the people above us to do what is right for the club and take the club forward.”

Brora aiming for another cup run

In last season’s Scottish Cup, Brora caused one of the biggest upsets in the long history of the competition.

They defeated Hearts 2-1 in March with MacRae and Martin Maclean scoring the goals to knock out at the Jambos.

Having triumphed against the side who play at Tynecastle the Cattachs are now hoping to knock out the side called Tynecastle.

MacRae would love to be part of another Scottish Cup adventure, particularly with Brora’s heroics last term being behind closed doors.

He added: “It’s still something that gets talked about quite a lot.

“It was nice to score against Hearts and be part of the team that got that win.

“Hopefully we can get through on Saturday and maybe have another run and do something similar to last season.

“The only real downer of the Hearts game was that we didn’t get to share it with the fans and with family and friends who would usually come to watch.

“That was the only bad thing, but if we could get another good draw with the fans in it would be great.”

MacRae pleased Cattachs back to form

Brora’s good form continued at the weekend with a 2-0 home win against Buckie Thistle.

MacRae believes last month’s 6-2 loss to Fraserburgh – after which Mackay resigned – was a reality check for the Cattachs.

The former Cove Rangers and Nairn County attacker also says the recent signings made by the club have contributed to the upturn in fortunes.

Brora have added Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon on loan from Ross County, Harry Hennem and Aly Riddle on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle and Max Ewan has signed permanently from Nairn.

MacRae said: “I think that was a kick up the backside that we needed.

“Maybe we had become a little bit complacent having done well for a couple of years before it in the league and with the Scottish Cup win against Hearts.

“Maybe we weren’t working hard enough in certain areas.

“Having such a small squad at that point didn’t help either.

“It definitely helps that we’ve been able to bring in a few guys.

“It gives you competition for places within the squad and that’s a good thing to have.

“Now we’ve got the bodies to go and compete in every game.”