Keith boss Craig Ewen seeking Scottish Cup reaction

Keith manager Craig Ewen is looking for a positive reaction from his players in the Scottish Cup.

The Maroons are at home to Darvel this weekend in the first round of the tournament.

Having lost their last two fixtures against Lossiemouth (2-0) and Clachnacuddin (3-0) Kynoch Park boss Ewen is hoping for a change in form.

He said: “We know it will be a tough game, but our main concern is trying to get a positive reaction from the last couple of games when we haven’t turned up.

“The performances have been disappointing and it’s been difficult keeping a settled squad at the moment with injury and unavailability issues.

“But we’re looking to try to bounce back and get a good positive performance and see where that takes us.”

Important game for Keith

James Brownie, Liam Duncan, Scott Henry and Tom Andrews are all set to miss out for the Maroons this weekend.

Keith’s opponents Darvel play in the West of Scotland League Premier Division.

It’s a special occasion for the Ayrshire side as it’s their first appearance in the senior Scottish Cup.

But Ewen says the fixture is just as important to Keith.

He added: “The Scottish Cup for all the clubs in our league is a huge event.

“Getting through would give everyone a boost and it’s a huge game for both clubs.

“I think this is the first time Darvel have played in the senior Scottish Cup and I expect them to be right up for it.

“It’s been suggested they might be travelling on Friday and staying overnight which shows you how seriously they’re taking it.”