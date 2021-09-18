Banks o’ Dee relishing Scottish Cup test against Turriff United

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt says they relish the added pressure of being regarded as favourites in their Scottish Cup clash with Turriff United.

The sides meet in the first round of the competition at Spain Park with the Junior yet to taste defeat so far this season.

With United yet to win this term some observers may view Dee as favourites to reach the second round.

Watt, who is joint-boss with Roy McBain, said: “When you look at our results against Highland League sides people make us favourites.

“It’s different for us because in the past we maybe weren’t favourites in these sorts of games.

“But we take on that pressure, we probably are favourites because we’re unbeaten this season and they’re lower down the Highland League.

“We expect to go and win the game, but that comes with an added pressure and Dean Donaldson will be using that to motivate his team and we know Turriff will be very hard to beat.”

Turra going in right direction

Turriff came close to winning last weekend with only an injury time Forres goal denying them victory in the Breedon Highland League.

Defender James Chalmers believes things are going in the right direction and hopes they can rise to the occasion in the Scottish Cup.

The 27-year-old – who is the longest serving player at the Haughs – added: “It will definitely be a difficult game.

“We’ve seen the good results they’ve had against Highland League sides before. But we’re ready for the test.

“We haven’t got the result we wanted so far this season.

“Performances have been there, we were a bit unlucky last weekend losing a last minute goal to Forres.

“We’ve got a young squad, but we are going in the right direction.

“For a lot of the boys this might be their first time in the Scottish Cup and everyone is buzzing for it.”