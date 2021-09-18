Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Banks o’ Dee relishing Scottish Cup test against Turriff United

By Callum Law
September 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee co-managers Jamie Watt, right, and Roy McBain are hoping to get the better of Turriff United in the Scottish Cup
Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt says they relish the added pressure of being regarded as favourites in their Scottish Cup clash with Turriff United.

The sides meet in the first round of the competition at Spain Park with the Junior yet to taste defeat so far this season.

With United yet to win this term some observers may view Dee as favourites to reach the second round.

Watt, who is joint-boss with Roy McBain, said: “When you look at our results against Highland League sides people make us favourites.

“It’s different for us because in the past we maybe weren’t favourites in these sorts of games.

“But we take on that pressure, we probably are favourites because we’re unbeaten this season and they’re lower down the Highland League.

“We expect to go and win the game, but that comes with an added pressure and Dean Donaldson will be using that to motivate his team and we know Turriff will be very hard to beat.”

Turra going in right direction

Turriff came close to winning last weekend with only an injury time Forres goal denying them victory in the Breedon Highland League.

Defender James Chalmers believes things are going in the right direction and hopes they can rise to the occasion in the Scottish Cup.

The 27-year-old – who is the longest serving player at the Haughs – added: “It will definitely be a difficult game.

“We’ve seen the good results they’ve had against Highland League sides before. But we’re ready for the test.

“We haven’t got the result we wanted so far this season.

James Chalmers of Turriff United is ready to face Banks o’ Dee

“Performances have been there, we were a bit unlucky last weekend losing a last minute goal to Forres.

“We’ve got a young squad, but we are going in the right direction.

“For a lot of the boys this might be their first time in the Scottish Cup and everyone is buzzing for it.”

