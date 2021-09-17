Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Scott Lisle hopes Formartine can be Scottish Cup specialists again

By Callum Law
September 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Formartine United's Scott Lisle is hoping they can have another Scottish Cup run to remember
Formartine United's Scott Lisle is hoping they can have another Scottish Cup run to remember

Scott Lisle hopes Formartine United’s good recent record in the Scottish Cup can continue this season.

The Pitmedden side are at home to West of Scotland League Premier Division side Cumnock Juniors in the first round of the competition.

In five of the last six seasons Formartine have won at least two ties in the Scottish Cup.

During that time they have also played the likes of Partick Thistle, Queen of the South and Motherwell.

Looking ahead to this season’s cup campaign 23-year-old striker Lisle said: “We’d like to keep that good record going.

“In the last few years Formartine have always given SPFL teams a good game.

“I think the top five or six Highland League sides have shown they can match sides from League One or Two and there’s maybe not that much of a difference in quality.

“Last season we had a few decent results and ended up getting a really good tie against Motherwell.

“This year the hope would be to do something similar, but we need to get through this first tie.

“I think the incentive for every Highland League club is to try to get through a couple of ties and see where that takes you.

“Even in my time with Brora we played Kilmarnock (in 2018) as well and those are the sorts of games you want to be involved in.”

Step into the unknown

Lisle expects a difficult encounter against opposition he doesn’t know a huge amount about.

He added: “We don’t know a huge amount about Cumnock, but I recognise some of their players and it’s going to be a very hard game.

“But there’s always a little bit of going into the unknown when you face a team like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]