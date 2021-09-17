Buckie held by Cumbernauld Colts; Fort William knocked out by East Stirlingshire

Buckie Thistle and Cumbernauld Colts will have to do it all over again for a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup after it ended in stalemate last night after what was the first ever clash between the clubs in a competitive match.

The Victoria Park outfit, third top of the Highland League, had made it to at least the second round of the cup in five of the last six seasons and dominated from start to finish.

Despite being starved of possession for the most part Colts, fifth from bottom of the Lowland League with just two wins in their opening 12 games, broke the deadlock through a spectacular strike from Craig Murray after 55 minutes.

Thistle responded almost immediately when Kyle MacLeod pounced on a loose ball 12 yards out to drill home and force a replay at Victoria Park next week.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “We should probably have gone in at half time two or three up at least.

“It was more the final third in the passing. I thought our crosses were poor, but we dominated the game. The game should have been out of sight and I said that to them at half-time.

” We are a possession-based team and teams sit off of us and counter us. If we score first the game becomes easier.

“Hopefully it will be a different game when they come back to our place.”

Your Friday night results in the First Round of the 2021-22 Scottish Cup, as @TheShireFC go through to Sunday's Second Round Draw, while @OfficialCColts and @BuckieThistle will do it all again next weekend. Stay tuned – we have another 28 ties coming your way!#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/aYfSD4A7iV — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) September 17, 2021

Elsewhere, Fort William exited the Scottish Cup at the hands of East Stirlingshire at Falkirk Stadium.

The Claggan Park men were defeated 3-0 by the Lowland League side with Jamie Hamilton breaking the deadlock for the hosts in first-half injury time.

Andy Kay doubled the advantage for Shire eight minutes into the second half.

Fort thought they had reduced the deficit two minutes later when Robbie Foster netted but the strike was chalked off as Marios Avraam was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Avraam went down in the penalty area on Fort’s next attack but the referee waved away the penalty appeals.

East Stirlingshire put the tie beyond doubt in the 74th minute when Kevin Turner hit the back of the net.