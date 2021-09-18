Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Forres beaten by Bonnyrigg in the first round of the Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
September 18, 2021, 4:46 pm
Paul Brindle of Forres, left, and Bonnyrigg's Dean Hoskins compete for the ball
Paul Brindle of Forres, left, and Bonnyrigg's Dean Hoskins compete for the ball

Forres Mechanics were defeated 2-0 by Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at Mosset Park in the first round of the Scottish Cup.

The Lowland League leaders took the lead in the first period through Kieran McGachie.

However, in the second half the Can-Cans threw everything at Bonnyrigg, but couldn’t find an equaliser and George Hunter’s late goal wrapped up victory for the visitors.

Rose strong from the off

The visitors started brightly with Dean Brett’s cross from the right bundled wide by McGachie and then Neil Matynuik picked out Dean Hoskins but he headed straight at Stuart Knight.

Forres struggled to make attacking inroads in the first period.

Lee Fraser’s shot which was blocked behind and Stuart Soane’s header into the side-netting from the resultant Robbie Duncanson corner was the closest they came.

In the 20th minute Knight made a good one-handed save to keep out Keiran Hall’s strike from 14 yards after turning Graham Fraser.

Kieran McGachie, second from right, scores for Bonnyrigg Ross against Forres

Soon after Bonnyrigg were almost left with an open goal when Dean Brett capitalised on a mix-up between Knight and Allan Macphee, but Ruari Fraser got back to clear.

But in the 33rd minute the Lowland League leaders did take the lead.

McGachie found Hall on the left side of the area and when played the ball across goal McGachie was on hand to score from close range.

Can-Cans go close

Forres required more attacking spark in the second period and they showed some four minutes after the restart.

Lee Fraser exchanged passes with Duncanson before stinging the palms of goalkeeper Michael Andrews with a shot from 25 yards.

A few minutes later Lee Fraser latched onto a loose touch but scuffed a left-footed effort from the edge of the area straight at Andrews.

In the 54th minute Paul Brindle weaved his way into the box on the right and his low ball was flicked on by Thomas Brady at the front post, but Andrews diverted the effort to safety.

However, Bonnyrigg were also still a threat with Hall firing over when well-positioned inside the box.

Lee Fraser of Forres outjumps Bonnyrigg’s Kerr Young

The game was becoming increasingly ragged with play raging from one end to other.

Midway through the second half Rose midfielder Scott Gray cracked a half-volley off the crossbar from 20 yards as the visitors looked for a potentially decisive second goal.

At the other end Soane dragged a free-kick from 25 yards wide of the target.

Forres had another opening on 75 minutes with Brady’s neat footwork on the right creating space, but his clipped cross evaded everyone in the area.

With nine minutes left sub George Hunter should have finished the tie when he burst through and shot beyond Knight, but Ruari Fraser got back to clear off the line.

The Can-Cans battled right to the end, but in the first minute of injury time Bonnyrigg netted their second with Hunter turning inside Ruari Fraser before shooting into the bottom let corner from 14 yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal