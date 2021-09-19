Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final to be played under Friday night lights at Harlaw Park

By Ryan Cryle
September 19, 2021, 10:23 am Updated: September 19, 2021, 10:24 am
Formartine are one of this season's Aberdeenshire Cup finalists.

The date for the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee has been confirmed.

Breedon Highland Leaguers United will meet McBookie.com Superleague side Dee at Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park on Friday, October 1, with the showpiece kicking off at 8pm.

Beaten 2020/21 finalists Formartine will be looking to win the trophy for the third time, with their last triumph coming under current boss Paul Lawson in 2017/18.

Meanwhile, Jamie Watt’s Dee, who have so often come so close to lifting both the Shire Cup and its sister competition, the Aberdeenshire Shield, will be attempting to finally get over the line.

Aberdeenshire and District Football Association secretary Willie Young said: “It only seems like yesterday that we had the 124th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie, which was held over due to Covid.

“The 125th competition is special and it is great to see two teams from differing leagues compete in the competition.

“Both teams have competed in the final over the years since joining the association and I am looking forward to what should be an excellent game of football, worthy of the 125th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.”

