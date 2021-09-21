Forres’ Dale Wood happy to be back playing after 20-match ban which was stretched out by Covid crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Forres’ Dale Wood happy to be back playing after 20-match ban which was stretched out by Covid crisis

By Callum Law
September 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
Dale Wood, right, is back playing for Forres Mechanics.
Dale Wood, right, is back playing for Forres Mechanics.

Dale Wood is pleased to be back playing with Forres Mechanics having considering quitting the Breedon Highland League after receiving a ban from the Scottish FA.

The 24-year-old was given a 20-match suspension in December 2019 for breaching gambling rules while with former club Rothes.

Covid-19 disruption to the football calendar meant it was only earlier this season that Wood’s ban was over.

The defender, who is also comfortable in midfield, admits he considered calling time on his Highland League career.

Wood said: “It’s good to be back playing and it’s been a weight lifted off my shoulders really.

“I had the ban and then Covid came and it felt like I was never going to get back on a football pitch.

“So after that it’s just a joy to be back playing.

“At one point I considered stopping – a few of my pals play in a welfare league and it was in the back of my mind to go and play in that.

“But after leaving Rothes and speaking to Charlie Rowley, he told me I had a lot more to offer and Forres have made me feel welcome and I’m enjoying it.”

‘I did feel a bit hard done by’

Wood felt he was harshly punished for breaching disciplinary rule 31.

At the time the Scottish Cup, League Cup and all four tiers of the SPFL were sponsored by betting companies.

Wood added: “I did feel a bit hard done by. I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus, but I think a lot of people know more goes on.

“As a result I felt hard done by and speaking to people from other clubs they said similar.

“But it was one of those things I had to take it on the chin and move on.

“There’s the irony of tournaments being sponsored (by gambling companies) as well.

“I wasn’t embarrassed by it, I took it on the chin and moved on.

“That’s all behind me and I just want to focus on playing football and helping Forres move up the table.”

Can-Cans can get better

On the pitch, Wood was part of the Forres team that lost 2-0 to Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the first round of the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

The Can-Cans produced a decent display against the Lowland League leaders, although it wasn’t enough to progress.

Wood believes Charlie Rowley’s side can still improve with their next outing on Saturday against Brechin City.

He said: “It was always going to be a tough ask against a very good side.

“But I think we gave a good account of ourselves and on another day one of the chances we had might go in the back of the net and it’s a different game.

“At the end of the day, it’s disappointing to be out the Scottish Cup.

“But Bonnyrigg are a good side and we’ll rebuild and go again.

“We’ve not been beaten in many games, but we’ve drawn a lot.

“We can still improve and it will come in time we’ve just got to keep pushing on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]