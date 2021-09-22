Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Liam Archibald wants Lossiemouth fans to get cup final reward

By Callum Law
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald is hoping they can get past Brora in the North of Scotland Cup
Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald is hoping they can get past Brora in the North of Scotland Cup

Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald wants to reach the North of Scotland Cup final as a reward for the club’s loyal supporters.

The Coasters face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park with a winner going forward to play Rothes in the final at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park on Saturday week.

Lossie haven’t won a trophy since lifting the North of Scotland Cup in season 2002-03, although they did reach final of the tournament in 2017, but lost 2-0 to Brora.

Skipper Archibald is hoping to earn another shot at silverware this term.

‘At Lossie it’s all positive’

The 29-year-old said: “It would be brilliant if we could get into the final.

“It’s been a while since the club won anything and having been there for a number of years it’s a great club.

“Lossie will take guys from Junior football who want to try to progress and bring through young players.

“There’s loyal supporters at Lossie and they probably deserve to see us pick up a trophy.

“At other clubs you hear shouts from the side and criticism, but at Lossie it’s all positive and they always encourage us.

“There’s guys like Dougie Malcolm and Derek Flett who are there all the time and always encouraging.

Liam Archibald, right, will be in action for Lossiemouth against Brora Rangers

“You’d love to have success for these people because they deserve it.

“Within the club the management team have stuck with us.

“There has been difficult times and it might have been easy to chuck it in. The board have stuck with it as well and so have the players.

“We’re all trying to work towards something positive. Lossiemouth are never going to go out and buy a lot of players.

“We’re trying to get good local players in and build a squad that can progress.

“It would be good to reach a final to show what is possible if you stick together and keep working hard and also as a reward for the supporters.”

Holders Brora out to retain cup

Brora have won five of the last seven North of Scotland Cups and are the current holders.

They are in good form, having claimed six successive victories without the loss of a goal under interim manager Craig Campbell.

Midfielder Dale Gillespie wants the Cattachs to keep their run going and maintain their grip on the North of Scotland Cup.

The 32-year-old added: “We’ve won six games in a row now without conceding a goal.

“We’ve been playing pretty good football and the atmosphere in the dressing room is good.

“We’ve got near enough a full squad with the exception of a couple of guys.

Brora Rangers’ Dale Gillespie wants to retain the North of Scotland Cup

“At Brora the aim is to win silverware on a regular basis and the club has done well in the North of Scotland Cup in recent seasons.

“It’s a priority to win trophies and hopefully we can win this semi-final and give ourselves the chance against Rothes.

“We’re still the champions from two years ago and we want to retain it.

“For myself personally, getting towards the latter stages of my career, it’s cup finals and winning things that you look back on.

“So it’s a massive priority to try to win another trophy with Brora.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]