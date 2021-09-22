Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
Highland League

Wick Academy ready to hit the road in Scottish Cup quest

By Callum Law
September 22, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 22, 2021, 11:59 am
Wick Academy manager Gary Manson
Wick Academy will make a 510-mile roundtrip on Saturday in their bid to reach the Scottish Cup second round.

After last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bo’ness United at Harmsworth Park, the Scorries are on the road for their first round replay.

The Caithness club did look into making part of 255-mile journey south on Friday evening and staying overnight.

But it has now been decided that they will make the full trip on Saturday.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “We’re planning to travel on Saturday, the club looked into staying overnight somewhere on Friday.

“But after weighing up the options, it’s been decided we’ll travel on the Saturday.

“It’s no problem and in terms of travel time it’s not too dissimilar to when we used to go to Cove.

“Bo’ness did it on Saturday coming to Wick and put in a decent performance.

“There’s no complaints from us – we’ll travel on Saturday and hopefully get the job done.

“Travelling is something we’ve had to deal with since we came into the Highland League so it’s not new to us.

“Obviously it’s further than most games we play away from home, but it’s no big deal.

“Once you’re at the ground and warming up you forget all about the journey.”

Wait for win and clean sheet goes on

Wick are still searching for their first win this season.

In 11 games across the Breedon Highland League, North of Scotland Cup and Scottish Cup, they’ve drawn seven times.

One of the reasons for that has been their inability to keep a clean sheet thus far this term.

Boss Manson is hoping that elusive win and shut-out will come at Newton Park against Bo’ness, who play in the Lowland League.

He added: “In the first game at Harmsworth Park it was another game where we should have got over the line and we didn’t.

“We’ve scored in every game expect one this season, so scoring goals isn’t a problem.

“But clean sheets have eluded us so far and that’s the big difference between winning games and drawing games.

“Saturday would be a good day to get that clean sheet, but it’s certainly not for the want of effort or desire from the players.

“The commitment, effort and work-rate all the players put in can’t be faulted at all.

“We maybe need a little break here or there, it’s just little things which have cost us.
If we can iron them out then I think wins and clean sheets will follow.”

