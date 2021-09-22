Wick Academy ready to hit the road in Scottish Cup quest

Wick Academy will make a 510-mile roundtrip on Saturday in their bid to reach the Scottish Cup second round.

After last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Bo’ness United at Harmsworth Park, the Scorries are on the road for their first round replay.

The Caithness club did look into making part of 255-mile journey south on Friday evening and staying overnight.

But it has now been decided that they will make the full trip on Saturday.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “We’re planning to travel on Saturday, the club looked into staying overnight somewhere on Friday.

“But after weighing up the options, it’s been decided we’ll travel on the Saturday.

“It’s no problem and in terms of travel time it’s not too dissimilar to when we used to go to Cove.

“Bo’ness did it on Saturday coming to Wick and put in a decent performance.

“There’s no complaints from us – we’ll travel on Saturday and hopefully get the job done.

“Travelling is something we’ve had to deal with since we came into the Highland League so it’s not new to us.

“Obviously it’s further than most games we play away from home, but it’s no big deal.

“Once you’re at the ground and warming up you forget all about the journey.”

Wait for win and clean sheet goes on

Wick are still searching for their first win this season.

In 11 games across the Breedon Highland League, North of Scotland Cup and Scottish Cup, they’ve drawn seven times.

One of the reasons for that has been their inability to keep a clean sheet thus far this term.

Boss Manson is hoping that elusive win and shut-out will come at Newton Park against Bo’ness, who play in the Lowland League.

He added: “In the first game at Harmsworth Park it was another game where we should have got over the line and we didn’t.

“We’ve scored in every game expect one this season, so scoring goals isn’t a problem.

“But clean sheets have eluded us so far and that’s the big difference between winning games and drawing games.

“Saturday would be a good day to get that clean sheet, but it’s certainly not for the want of effort or desire from the players.

“The commitment, effort and work-rate all the players put in can’t be faulted at all.

“We maybe need a little break here or there, it’s just little things which have cost us.

If we can iron them out then I think wins and clean sheets will follow.”