Thursday, September 23rd 2021
Sport / Football / Highland League

Craig Campbell ready for new dawn as permanent Brora Rangers manager

By Andy Skinner
September 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 23, 2021, 5:06 pm
Craig Campbell
Craig Campbell is ready to write a new chapter in his career after being named as permanent Brora Rangers manager.

Campbell was announced as the Cattachs’ new boss on Wednesday, after breaking the news of his appointment to his squad immediately after Brora’s dramatic North of Scotland Cup semi-final victory over Lossiemouth.

The 37-year-old had enjoyed a successful stint in interim charge following the departure of Steven Mackay in August, having previously been assistant manager.

Craig Campbell, right, previously assisted Steven Mackay at Brora Rangers.

Campbell, who played as a striker for Ross County, Elgin City and Alloa Athletic, along with the Cattachs, feels the time is right for him to become a manager in his own right.

He said: “Ben Mackay came into the dressing room after the game to announce that I will be taking the job on permanently.

“It’s a proud moment for me. I probably didn’t see this opportunity arising not so long ago, but as the games went on I have enjoyed it, and the reaction from the players has been pleasing.

“I have been involved with football throughout my life, but this is obviously a new experience for myself.

“I think it will help me grow as a character, and I think the timing is about right for me.

“I have had a bit of experience being involved with the coaching, so now I’m happy to step up.”

Since losing his opening two matches, Campbell has gone on to oversee a run of seven straight victories, with the penalty shoot-out win over Lossie setting up a North of Scotland Cup final against Rothes at Grant Park next Saturday.

Brora Rangers celebrate Adam MacKinnon’s opener.

Campbell has credited the Cattachs players for their response to his interim tenure, adding: “I have been at football clubs as a player, and when the manager changes it can be a bit disjointed and performances can be a bit off for a while.

“We managed to turn it around pretty quickly and it’s credit to the players that I’ve been given this opportunity to take the job. They have been putting the performances in for me, so I’m grateful to them for that.

“I’ll look forward to working with them. It’s a great bunch of boys and I think we can move forward from here.”

Brora are nine points adrift of Highland League leaders Fraserburgh, albeit with two games in hand, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Inverurie Locos.

The Cattachs were defeated by Kelty Hearts in the pyramid play-offs last season and Campbell is eager to keep the Sutherland club pushing at the top end of the table.

He added: “I have been involved in a bit of success with the club, and they had success before my time.

“It’s an ambitious club, we want to try to move forward. We know it takes hard work and a lot of time and effort from people, not just from the players and the coaching staff, but from people throughout the club.

“We need to try and get a unity with everybody, including the fans and everyone from the local area to push for the success we are looking for.”

Craig Campbell (centre) with his new management team of Neil MacDonald (far left) and Josh Meekings (far right).

Campbell will be assisted by Neil MacDonald and defender Josh Meekings, but confirmed he is keen to add a further new face to his management team.

He added: “It has just been myself and Neil for the last wee while, but I think you need a bit of strength in depth in your management team.

“At the moment it will be the three of us, and we will look to see if we can maybe strengthen that again.”

