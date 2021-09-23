Sport / Football / Highland League Caley Thistle youngster joins Forres Mechanics on loan By Paul Third September 23, 2021, 8:07 pm Mosset Park, Forres. Caley Thistle youngster Aly Riddle has joined Forres Mechanics on loan until January. The 17 year-old winger was recently recalled from his loan spell at Highland League champions Brora Rangers and will spend the the next three months with Charlie Rowley’s side at Mosset Park. Riddle goes into the Can Cans squad for their trip to Brechin City on Saturday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Forres’ Dale Wood happy to be back playing after 20-match ban which was stretched out by Covid crisis Charlie Rowley finds positives despite Forres’ Scottish Cup loss to Bonnyrigg Forres want to be thorn in Bonnyrigg Rose’s side in Scottish Cup Brora aim to return to Highland League action with victory against Buckie