Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Buckie Thistle defeat Cumbernauld Colts to tee up Scottish Cup tie against Kelty Hearts

By Reporter
September 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sam Urquhart was on target for Buckie Thistle.
Buckie Thistle made no mistake in their Scottish Cup replay against Cumbernauld Colts with a 4-1 victory thanks to three goals in a one-sided first half.

Graeme Stewart’s Jags will head to Fife to face Kelty Hearts in the second round of the competition on October 23.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart asked his team to be more lethal in front of goal and they certainly did that with three goals in the first 27 minutes.

Max Barry opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a fine 25-yard strike high beyond Colts keeper Alexander Marshall before Kyle MacLeod made it two four minutes later, lofting the ball over the advancing custodian.

Sam Urquhart took advantage of terrible defending to hammer home a third from just inside the box to further increase Thistle’s advantage.

Cumbernauld pulled one back through Ewen MacPherson in the 65th minute but MacLeod took advantage of indecision in the away defence after 76 minutes when he saw Marshall save his first effort but reacted quickest to put the rebound into the empty net from just outside the box.

Stewart said: “We dominated most of the game but they were always dangerous on the break, especially when we lost the goal when we made a couple of changes mainly to protect Kevin Fraser as he had a bit of a tight hamstring.

“It would have been easy at 3-1 to sit back but we pushed on and got the fourth goal and I am delighted.

“Marcus Goodall did really well when he came on while Kyle MacLeod had his best game for us by a mile. We need him to do that every week and he has now set himself a standard to play to.

“Kelty are a team who are doing well in League Two. We know we will have to be at our best but we will prepare correctly and it is a nice trip for us away from league duty.”

 

