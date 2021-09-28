Wick’s David Allan hopes midweek Scottish Cup trip will provide first win

Wick Academy’s David Allan hopes they will be rewarded with a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup as they make the long trip to Bo’ness.

The Scorries take on Lowland League side Bo’ness United in tonight’s rearranged first round replay with a tie against Edinburgh City up for grabs.

Following a 2-2 draw at Harmsworth Park, the Caithness outfit made the trip to Newtown Park on Saturday, however, the game was abandoned due to an injury in the second half with the home side leading 4-2.

The tie being rearranged in midweek isn’t ideal for the Wick players and staff who expect to get home between 3am and 4am tomorrow.

Midfielder Allan said: “We’ve just got to try to make the best of it. I’m not going to pretend it’s ideal going down to Bo’ness on a Tuesday night.

“But we just get told to play, we don’t make the decisions, so we’ve just got to get on with it.

“It’s short notice, but as players we’ve had to try to get time off our work.

“We maybe won’t have everyone available because of that, but hopefully we can have most of the boys.

“I’ve managed to get time off and my work is good with stuff like this at short notice, thankfully.

“We’ll get a team on the pitch and hopefully we can get a result.”

Scorries searching for elusive win

Saturday’s game was abandoned after Bo’ness’ Alexander Miller suffered a serious injury in the second half.

Allan – who had scored in the match prior to the abandonment – says the circumstances in which the game was called were unfortunate.

But he hopes Wick can make the most of their opportunity in the rearranged fixture and earn their first win of the season.

Allan added: “It wasn’t a scenario we wanted to happen on Saturday and it sounds like the guy has quite a bad injury.

“Hopefully he recovers from that and it’s just unfortunate that it happened, but both sides have a chance to go again and hopefully we can get the result.

“It would be a good time to get that first win because it’s been a long time coming.

“We haven’t been playing badly, we’ve done OK and it doesn’t feel like we haven’t won a game.

“It’s just been the fine margins that have gone against us and we maybe need a little bit of luck, but we’ll be OK.”

Sides are familiar

Having met twice already, Wick and Bo’ness are certainly familiar with each other.

Allan said: “We know what to expect from Bo’ness, I think both games have been quite even.

“We lost some bad goals on Saturday, which didn’t help our cause.

“I’d expect it to be quite an even game again, but we still have a chance in the tie, so hopefully we can go and win.”