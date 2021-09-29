Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Chairman Scott Mackay hopes new Brora era can start with cup triumph

By Callum Law
September 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay Picture courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay Picture courtesy of Brora Rangers FC

Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay hopes North of Scotland Cup success could kickstart a new era for the club.

The Cattachs face Rothes in Saturday’s final at Grant Park, Lossiemouth.

For manager Craig Campbell, it’s a first chance to win silverware having been given the job on a permanent basis last week having been in interim charge since Steven Mackay resigned in August.

Mackay became Dudgeon Park chairman last month after William Powrie stepped down.

Reflecting on appointing Campbell and looking ahead to the final, he said: “Part of it was that he kept winning games, which always helps.

“Craig lifted the team, which impressed us. He’s popular in the dressing room, he’s played at a high level and he’s very tactically aware.

“After a few weeks, when we saw how everything was working, it was a no-brainer really.

“It would be good for Craig and also myself if we could win the cup. We’re optimistic and we’re quite confident.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was praised by chairman Scott Mackay

“But we know it will be a hard game because Rothes have been doing a great job in the last wee while.

“It will be hard, but we are confident and it would kickstart the new era so to speak if we could win.

“It’s no secret we’re an ambitious club and with what’s gone on in the past with winning things it’s something we would like to continue and try to keep pushing forward as best we can.”

A smooth transition

For Mackay, becoming Brora chairman has been a smooth transition.

He added: “It’s been good, I’ve been on the board for a while, but it’s been quite a smooth transition and everyone has been really supportive.

“The board get on really well, so it’s been quite an easy step to make.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]