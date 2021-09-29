Chairman Scott Mackay hopes new Brora era can start with cup triumph

Brora Rangers chairman Scott Mackay hopes North of Scotland Cup success could kickstart a new era for the club.

The Cattachs face Rothes in Saturday’s final at Grant Park, Lossiemouth.

For manager Craig Campbell, it’s a first chance to win silverware having been given the job on a permanent basis last week having been in interim charge since Steven Mackay resigned in August.

Mackay became Dudgeon Park chairman last month after William Powrie stepped down.

Reflecting on appointing Campbell and looking ahead to the final, he said: “Part of it was that he kept winning games, which always helps.

“Craig lifted the team, which impressed us. He’s popular in the dressing room, he’s played at a high level and he’s very tactically aware.

“After a few weeks, when we saw how everything was working, it was a no-brainer really.

“It would be good for Craig and also myself if we could win the cup. We’re optimistic and we’re quite confident.

“But we know it will be a hard game because Rothes have been doing a great job in the last wee while.

“It will be hard, but we are confident and it would kickstart the new era so to speak if we could win.

“It’s no secret we’re an ambitious club and with what’s gone on in the past with winning things it’s something we would like to continue and try to keep pushing forward as best we can.”

A smooth transition

For Mackay, becoming Brora chairman has been a smooth transition.

He added: “It’s been good, I’ve been on the board for a while, but it’s been quite a smooth transition and everyone has been really supportive.

“The board get on really well, so it’s been quite an easy step to make.”