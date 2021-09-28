Wick Academy crash out of Scottish Cup with 10 men away to lethal Bo’ness United

Wick Academy were knocked out of the Scottish Cup after losing 4-1 against Lowland League hosts Bo’ness United in a rescheduled first round replay in which they finished with 10 men.

This game at Newton Park was abandoned on Saturday, with the hosts leading 4-2 after a serious injury suffered by Bo’ness striker Zander Miller halted play. The first tie ended 2-2 in Wick on September 18.

The weekend’s harrowing events meant a swift turnaround for Academy as players scrambled to get time off work. Alan Hughes and Mark Macadie came in for captain Danny Mackay and Steven Anderson.

Wick are winless in the Highland League so far, with six draws and three defeats, while Bo’ness sit 13th in their division.

The visitors fell behind on 11 minutes when Kyle Wilson steered his shot past keeper Graeme Williamson after bursting forward on the right flank.

Macadie flashed a header just over soon after as the north side pressed for a reply, using width to good effect.

However, just 40 seconds after the break, Kieran Anderson finished off a weaving move with a clinical shot and Locke added another a few minutes later.

Wick’s Jack Henry was sent off for a second booking before penalties for Academy’s Jack Halliday’s then United’s Ryan Stevenson completed the scoring.

The victors’ reward is a second-round tie away to League Two side Edinburgh City on the weekend of October 23/24.

Wick return to league duty this Saturday when Fort William head to Harmsworth Park.