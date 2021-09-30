Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fort William confirm departure of Ashley Hollyer and Paul Coutts

By Callum Law
September 30, 2021, 9:03 am
Former Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer, right, and assistant manager Paul Coutts
Former Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer, right, and assistant manager Paul Coutts

Fort William have announced the resignations of manager Ashley Hollyer and assistant Paul Coutts.

The duo took charge at Claggan Park last October but the Lochaber club has confirmed they have quit.

Coach Tommylee Taylor took charge of the 3-0 defeat to Huntly last weekend while former manager Calum MacLean was in the dugout for Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Nairn County.

They will remain in place until a new manager is appointed.

Hollyer and Coutts made a raft of new signings during the summer but had failed to pick up any points in the Breedon Highland League so far this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal