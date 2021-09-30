Fort William confirm departure of Ashley Hollyer and Paul Coutts

Fort William have announced the resignations of manager Ashley Hollyer and assistant Paul Coutts.

The duo took charge at Claggan Park last October but the Lochaber club has confirmed they have quit.

Coach Tommylee Taylor took charge of the 3-0 defeat to Huntly last weekend while former manager Calum MacLean was in the dugout for Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Nairn County.

CLUB STATEMENT: The club can announce that we reluctantly accepted the resignations of Fort William FC manager Ashley Hollyer and his management team last week. We thank Ash, Paul and Scott for all the time, effort and commitment and energy they brought to this club. 1/2 — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) September 30, 2021

They will remain in place until a new manager is appointed.

Hollyer and Coutts made a raft of new signings during the summer but had failed to pick up any points in the Breedon Highland League so far this season.