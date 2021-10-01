Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup final: Formartine’s Stuart Smith wants to complete cup hat-trick

By Callum Law
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith are both hoping to get their hands on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.
Banks o' Dee's Michael Philipson, left, and Formartine United's Stuart Smith are both hoping to get their hands on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Formartine United’s Stuart Smith is dreaming of a hat-trick of Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup wins.

The Pitmedden side tackle Banks o’ Dee in the 125th Shire Cup final at Harlaw Park Inverurie.

Defender Smith has spent 10 years with Formartine and has helped the North Lodge Park outfit win this tournament in 2013 and 2017.

The 32-year-old is determined to add to that tally and said: “In terms of myself it would be great to win it again. Most of my football is probably behind me.

“I don’t know how many more finals I’m going to play in so you want to make every final count.

“To win it for a third time would be really good and fingers crossed we can do it.”

Smith out to avoid more final pain

Smith has come close to adding to his Aberdeenshire Cup tally with Formartine losing in the last two finals to Fraserburgh.

Last season’s competition was played to a finish in July and Smith doesn’t want to fall at the final hurdle again.

He added: “It will be a hard game and you see that with the teams they’ve beaten to get to the final shows that.

Formartine last won the Aberdeenshire Cup in 2017

“It would be massive for us to win the cup. We’ve done all-right in the cup competitions since I’ve been here.

“We lost in the final of last season’s competition to Fraserburgh and it’s a good chance to put that right quite quickly.

“It’s great getting to finals, but losing finals is never nice and that’s still fresh in our minds.

“We want to make sure we have a good feeling after this game.”

Philipson hoping for Dee-lightful outcome

Meanwhile, Michael Philipson hopes this can be the time when Banks o’ Dee end their drought in Aberdeenshire competitions.

The Junior side have never won the Aberdeenshire Cup or the Aberdeenshire Shield.

But in recent seasons they’ve come close – losing in the final of this competition in 2018 and in three shield finals in the last five seasons.

Midfielder Philipson said: “When you’ve lost previous finals, they definitely motivate you.

Michael Philipson, right, with Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt and the Aberdeenshire Cup trophy

“We’ve had a few finals in both the cup and the shield and we’ve yet to win one.

“Hopefully this can be the time when we get over the line.

“We enjoy testing ourselves against Highland League sides. We’ve got a few ex-Highland League players and we know the quality we have in the squad.”

Junior side up for the challenge

Confidence isn’t something that should be lacking in the Dee squad.

This season the Spain Park outfit have won all 18 games they’ve played.

As a result Philipson is upbeat ahead of the final, but certainly isn’t taking Formartine lightly.

The 23-year-old added: “We’ve had a really good start to the season so there’s no reason to lack confidence for this game.

“We’ve had experience in the final and that should set us up well to hopefully get over the line this time.

“It will be a tough game against Formartine. We’ve played them a few times in the Scottish Cup, Aberdeenshire competitions, friendlies and it’s always a big test.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]