Calum Maclean keen to guide Fort William through transition period as club search for new permanent manager

Calum Maclean has vowed to guide Fort William through a transition period being installed as the club’s interim manager.

Maclean has returned for a fifth spell in charge of the Lochaber club, following the resignation of Ashley Hollyer and his management team.

Tommylee Taylor has assisted Maclean for Fort’s last two games against Huntly and Nairn County, while the club seek a new permanent manager.

After leading bottom-placed Fort to their first Highland League point of the season in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw with Nairn County, Maclean insists he will give the club his all in the meantime.

Maclean said: “I’ll fill the vacancy for a wee while after Ashley stepped aside.

“I’ve been asked to hold the fort for a wee while, and I try to never let them down.

“I’m expecting to be here for another three weeks or so. The club have got things working behind the scenes just now, but I will do my best until someone comes in.”

Maclean’s last spell as manager came prior to the arrival of Hollyer last October, having previously guided the club to a 13th placed finish – their best for 25 years – in 2015.

Fort’s squad underwent a major rebuild during the summer but Maclean has plenty grounds for optimism, as the Claggan Park outfit aim to build on securing their first point when they face Wick Academy on Saturday.

He added: “This is the fifth time I have come in, and that was the best I have seen for a long time.

“I just told them that’s the way I want them to play all season, and they will pick up points.

“It’s a big boost for them. They’re chuffed to bits and rightly so.

“There have been a lot of changes and they seem to have all gelled on Wednesday when we needed it.

“They played like individuals against Huntly, but they played more like a team on Wednesday.

“From the first whistle I thought we were the better side. We found ourselves 2-0 down and I couldn’t understand.

“The same thing happened on Saturday against Huntly, we seemed to start slow. But Nairn was night and day compared to that.

“We kept saying to the boys at half-time that the next goal was going to be crucial. They believed it and they kept going, and got their rewards. They thoroughly deserved the draw, if not maybe the three points.”

Fort fielded Scott Graham as a trialist against Nairn, with the vastly experienced forward netting their second goal.

Maclean hopes to strike a deal to add Graham to the squad in order to help some of the club’s summer recruits, of which two-goal Robbie Foster and fellow winger Blessings Tshibikubula were among the standouts.

He added: “Scott came to training earlier in the week, and we thought we would just throw him in.

“We were short up front. He’s got experience and he knows how to play the Highland League.

“For a lot of the boys it’s their first season in the league and they don’t know what it’s all about.

“I thought Robbie Foster was class. I noticed that from day one, he’s an exciting talent and we are happy to have him.”

In a club statement, Fort William said: “The club can announce that we reluctantly accepted the resignations of Fort William FC manager Ashley Hollyer and his management team last week.

“We thank Ash, Paul and Scott for all the time, effort and commitment and energy they brought to this club.

“Former manager Calum MacLean and coach Tommylee Taylor have taken charge the past two games at Huntly and Nairn and will continue to do so until the appointment of a new manager.

“Once again we thank Ash, Paul and Scott and wish them nothing but the very best for the future.”