North of Scotland Cup final: Brora’s Joe Malin keen to retain grip on trophy as Rothes seek back-to-back success

Captain Joe Malin wants Brora Rangers to retain their grip on the North of Scotland Cup.

The Cattachs face Rothes in the final at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park having won five of the last seven North Cups, including the last edition two years ago.

Goalkeeper Malin has been with Brora throughout that period and hopes to be lifting the trophy again this season.

The 33-year-old skipper said: “You want to win every game you play, but particularly when it’s a final and we’re holders.

“Hopefully come the final whistle we’ve got another trophy in the cabinet.

“Certainly since I’ve been at the club it’s been about winning trophies.

“Personally I wouldn’t play football if I didn’t have a chance to win trophies.

“I’m quite a competitive person and it’s good to try to win as many medals and as many trophies as you can.

“That’s the thing you’ll look back on when you finish your career and I want to win everything I go into whether it’s a North of Scotland Cup final or a game of cards.”

‘A seamless transition’

This final also gives Brora’s new manager Craig Campbell a first opportunity to win silverware.

Campbell was assistant manager at Dudgeon Park, but was appointed boss following Steven Mackay’s resignation.

Malin added: “The transition from when Steven left to Craig and Neil (Macdonald, assistant manager) stepping in has been fine.

“There was no disruption or anything like that. We had that continuity because we were familiar with them both.

“All the boys love working for them and respect them so it’s been a seamless transition.”

Speysiders targeting more glory

Meanwhile, Rothes are hoping for back-to-back cup final success.

The Speysiders ended a 41-year wait for silverware by winning the Highland League Cup last year.

Captain Bruce Milne is determined to build on that by taking another trophy back to Mackessack Park.

After the League Cup final was played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions, Milne is looking forward to a bit more normality on this occasion.

The 33-year-old said: “It would be huge for the club, we haven’t been to many finals and, for the fans who missed out on the last final, I think they’ll really enjoy themselves.

“Winning the Highland League Cup last year was great, but it was a bit strange with no fans there.

“But things are more back to normal now and more what you expect in a final.

“It was a bit strange winning the cup last year being out on the pitch celebrating ourselves and then having to just go home after the final.

“All that meant it didn’t really feel the same, but this time would be different if we could win.

“What we said after the League Cup win was that we wanted it to just be the start, we want to have more days like that.

“Hopefully over the next few years Rothes can be up there again competing in finals.

“That’s the direction the club wants to go in and getting to another final so soon after shows that.”