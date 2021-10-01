Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Draw made for GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup

By Callum Law
October 1, 2021, 5:28 pm
Highland League president George Manson, left, and GPH Builders Merchants managing director Grant Shewan
Formartine United v Brechin City and a potential derby between Wick Academy and Brora Rangers are among the standout ties in the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round of the competition was held at the Inverurie branch of new title sponsors GPH Builders Merchants with local children drawing the numbered balls from a cement mixer.

In the preliminary round on October 30 Fort William face Brora Rangers and Deveronvale meet Lossiemouth.

The first round will be played on November 13 with Formartine hosting Brechin at North Lodge Park, Wick tackling the winners of Fort against Brora.

Elsewhere, Inverurie Locos meet Huntly, Keith are at home to Fraserburgh, holders Rothes travel to Deveronvale or Lossiemouth, Buckie Thistle host Nairn, Forres Mechanics play Turriff United and Clachnacuddin tackle Strathspey Thistle.

The draw for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in full swing

GPH managing director Grant Shewan said: “We’re delighted to be involved, we’re 40 years old next April and I think we’ve got a good history of supporting the community.

“There’s some really good ties and it promises to be an exciting cup.

“We’re keen to be a little bit more public facing with out involvement in the cup.

“We got some kids along from Colony Park and the son of one of our staff plays for Formartine so he came along as well.

“The cement mixer was the chance to something a little bit different with a cup draw.”

Full draw

The draw for preliminary round with ties to be played on Saturday October 30 is as follows: Fort William v Brora Rangers, Deveronvale v Lossiemouth.

The draw for the first round with ties to be played on Saturday November 13 is as follows: Keith v Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle v Nairn County, Inverurie Locos v Huntly, Wick Academy v Fort William/Brora Rangers, Formartine United v Brechin City, Clachnacuddin v Strathspey Thistle, Deveronvale/Lossiemouth v Rothes, Forres Mechanics v Turriff United.

